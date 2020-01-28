Netflix's 'Cheer': Lexi Brumback, Jerry Harris and Gabi Butler on What They're Up to Now (Exclusive)

Since debuting on Netflix at the beginning of January, Cheer has quickly become a must-see. As fans of the addictive docuseries know, the cameras followed Navarro College’s competitive cheerleading squad as they trained for and competed at the 2019 NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Florida, with hopes of taking home another title.

Led by coach Monica Aldama, the squad from the junior college in Corsicana, Texas, not only is one of the best in the country (with 14 titles since 2000), but is also filled with fascinating personalities that made Cheer worth watching. Among those featured on camera were team outsider and seemingly alternative Lexi Brumback, shy newcomer Morgan Simianer, in-demand social media star Gabi Butler, the proud and sassy La’Darius Marshall and the happy-go-lucky Jerry Harris.

While the team ended their competitive season on a high note, winning the 2019 National Championship, fans have been clamoring to know where some of their favorites ended up. ET sat down with Gabi, Jerry and Lexi to find out what members of the squad are up to now and if there’s going to be a season two.

Lexi Brumback

At the end of the competitive season, Lexi was kicked off the squad after illegal substances were found in a car she was in with friends. “She just said she had gotten in trouble and that she can’t be a cheerleader there anymore,” her grandmother, Frances, revealed in the final episode. In one of her final interviews, the athlete said, “Even though I’m not necessarily a Navarro cheerleader anymore, I still feel like I’m a reflection of that program.”

Despite being away, she didn’t let go of her Navarro spirit. “It’s Navarro college day! I had to show some appreciation for the place and people that helped set my life in the right direction,” she wrote in September, at the start of the school’s fall semester.

Shortly after the series debuted, the platinum-blonde tumbler took to Instagram to announce her return from Houston to Corsicana and to her former team. “Honey, I’m home,” she captioned a photo of her with Harris and other team members, TT Barker and Dillon Brandt. She even confirmed she was back on the squad by responding to a fan’s question -- “Are you back?!?” -- with a resounding “yes.” And despite months of not training, she posted a video of her tumbling during practice -- and clearly she’s still got it!

“In the past, she’s given second chances. She knew my intentions weren’t bad and that I did really want to prove myself,” Lexi tells ET, revealing that the series partly inspired her return to Navarro Cheer. “Watching it put me on such an emotional roller coaster because last year really was an incredible year.”

Jerry Harris

As noted on the series, Navarro College is a two-year program, meaning most of the cheerleaders either graduate or move onto a four-year university for further education and the opportunity to continue cheering. In the finale, Jerry received a Regional Scholars Award from the University of Louisville, in recognition for his good grades.

After spending the fall semester at the Kentucky school, where he was also a member of the Cardinals’ cheerleading squad, Jerry returned to Navarro in January. “Back and better than ever,” he captioned one post, while writing on another that he was ready “for round 3 with my family.”

“It was my dream school,” Jerry says of Louisville. “I was there and it wasn’t all I expected it to be, so I wanted to go back to that family aspect at Navarro.” And when it comes to his unstoppable positive energy, he says “it really just comes from my mom. Like, growing up with her, she just always taught me to be positive and always try to do the right thing. I just take that with me every single day and live vicariously through her.”

Jerry also posted a lengthy, heartfelt thanks to all the fans for their love and support. “I never in a million years thought that I would get this kind of attention, especially from people outside the cheer world! It is crazy! I have been blessed to have some kind and loving people in my life,” he wrote, opening up about the loss of his mother and the GoFundMe his “cheer moms” created in order to fund his education and let him continue to cheer.

