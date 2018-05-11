'Dancing With the Stars': Meryl Davis, Nastia Liukin & Von Miller Returning to Ballroom as Mentors (Exclusive)

The 'DWTS' alums will be giving advice to the remaining six contestants during week three of the shortened competition.

If you've been a longtime fan of Dancing With the Stars, you're going to love what's in store this week!

ET can exclusively reveal that Von Miller (season 22), Meryl Davis (season 18) and Nastia Liukin (season 20) will be returning to the ballroom next Monday, serving as mentors to the remaining six contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy on the shortened, all-athlete season of the dance competition show.

Meryl will mentor fellow Olympic figure skaters Mirai Nigasu and Adam Rippon, while Nastia will help Tonya Harding and Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch. Meanwhile, Von will mentor fellow NFL star Josh Norman and Olympic ice luger Chris Mazdzer.

ET spoke with Von, Meryl and Nastia exclusively on Thursday, where they shared their excitement about being back in the ballroom, the advice they've been giving their mentees and what fans can expect from the semi-finals. Read our full Q&A below.

ET: Welcome back to the ballroom! How excited are you to return?



Meryl Davis: Ahh, I'm so excited to be back and it feels good reconnecting with everyone! It's been so much fun. I just love everyone that's a part of this show.

Von Miller: I'm super excited to be back on DWTS. It was an unbelievable experience and to relive those moments is magical. I immediately said yes [when asked] -- I couldn't wait to get back on the floor and in the ballroom.

Nastia Liukin: I also immediately said yes. I realized I had to switch around my travel schedule and a few other planned events, but I wouldn't have missed this opportunity for the world. I absolutely love this show.

When did you first hear from ABC that you'd be returning as a mentor for week three, and how stoked were you when you found out who you'd be mentoring?

Meryl: It all came about really quickly, I actually only found out about a few days ago, but I'm so excited in particular to be supporting Mirai and Adam. I just think they're so incredible. Of course, when I was asked, I said yes. We're actually on tour together right now, for Stars on Ice, so we're traveling across the country together during the week. I've known them both for so long, so there was no hesitation when they asked me to do this.

Von: I was excited. Me and Josh Norman are super good friends and Chris is an Olympian. Whenever you can work with athletes like that, it's great!

Nastia: I actually just found out this week, so I will definitely need to brush the dust off of my dance shoes! But I'm VERY excited. I'm definitely a fan of both athletes, Tonya and Jennie, and am very good friends with their partners, so I was thrilled to hear I would be mentoring them.

What has the mentoring process been like so far? What type of advice have you been giving your mentees?

Meryl: It's been a really fun experience for me so far. I think the best piece of advice I have given is to really soak in those moments. It goes very quickly, especially this season, so embrace it. Mirai and Adam both had such success at the Winter Olympics, and now, this is such a unique, special moment for each of them. Being able to celebrate that with America on DWTS is such a wonderful thing.

Von: I've really enjoyed it. Being back on the show and in the ballroom is an incredible experience -- they are all pros! As for my advice, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so you need to live in the moment. Dial into the moment -- take advantage of it and have fun. Every week the competition gets bigger and bigger and the lights get brighter and brighter, so I expect them to show up knowing that and be ready!

