'Dancing With the Stars: Athletes': Here's How the Pros Are Making the Mini Season Work (Exclusive)

ET breaks down all the ways the contestants and their pro partners are gearing up for their ballroom debut!

We're just three days away from the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes!

Ten talented athletes will make their ballroom debut on Monday in a mini, four-week series that's sure to be more competitive than ever. In anticipation of what's to come, ET stopped by rehearsals and also chatted with the contestants and their pro partners over the phone, where they gave us some insight on how they plan to win the coveted mirrorball trophy in such a compact time frame.

For the pros, it's all about switching up their strategies. Unlike regular seasons, there will be an elimination during the first week. Lindsay Arnold confirmed that two couples will be going home the very first night of the competition, based on the judges' scores and viewers' live votes during the live broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In other words, the pressure is on to make the best first impression possible to avoid being booted off first.

"I have no idea for how this is all going to work," Witney Carson joked. "This is so new for me. It's so different from anything else we've done in the past! I think because it's so short, we have to grab America's hearts and votes as soon as possible, so I think we're just kind of going all out."

"We're just not holding anything back the first week," she continued. "We're just going to try our best every single week because there's usually a strategy ... [during the regular season] we kind of plan things out until the very end, but now it's just going to be like, 'OK, here we are.' We're just gonna go for it."

Hear what all 10 pairs exclusively told ET about their strategies below.

JOSH NORMAN & SHARNA BURGESS: #TEAMBACKTHATPASSUP

Dancing: Cha Cha "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Biggest competition: "At the end of the day, an athlete is going to win, so let that be us, why not?" -- Josh

As the only NFL star this season, the Washington Redskins cornerback says he is going to do his best to represent football. Plenty of former NFL stars have won the show, including Emmitt Smith (season 3), Hines Ward (season 12), Donald Driver (season 14) and Rashad Jennings (season 24).

"All of them were great, but [I've] got the whole 32 [NFL teams] on my back, so hopefully we can carry it on, all the teams, all the fans, all right here with us," he said.

He also has his eye on the prize... getting Sharna her first mirrorball!

"We've talked about that, though it seems like the only thing on her mind and the only thing on my plate as well," he said. "I have my reasons, she has hers, and its just like, you've gotta do it for each other. That's what makes us a perfect team."

"It's really, really tough [this season]," added Sharna. "Everyone is high-level competitive, everyone has the ability to push themselves really hard. I mean, I have no idea how it's gonna go down. You automatically think the figure skaters are going to have an advantage, but you don't know, you have no idea if they really will. Who knows! Josh [might] come out and do better than everybody."

CHRIS MAZDZER & WITNEY CARSON: #TEAM

Dancing: Salsa, "Mr. Put It Down" by Ricky Martin feat. Pitbull

Biggest competition: "There are three figure skaters in the lineup, and in the past, figure skaters, they do well because they are a judged sport. I think they are always aware of the fact that their body positions have to be perfect. ... So even though figure skating is not exactly dance, they have a leg up on the competition in my opinion." -- Chris

The Olympic luger tells ET that he's taking cues from the best! While he credits Witney for being an awesome teacher, he says he has been watching videos of her season 19 partner (and mirrorball champion) Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I will never forget, day one of practice, Witney was like ... 'Go on to YouTube and watch my routines,'" Chris recalled. "And the first one I watched was Alfonso, who ended up winning the show. His moves are insane! I was like, 'No way can I do that.' But that is my model, that is what I am trying to accomplish."

Witney is always full of surprises, so naturally we had to ask her if fans will get to see the heartthrob shirtless.

"Yeah, we may or may not be doing it the first dance," she teased. "You'll just have to watch!"

Story Continues