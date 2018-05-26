'We didn't know if she would survive long enough to do it': Vancouver sisters embark on emotional sailing race

Nearly 200 sailboats crossed the start line of the 75th annual Swiftsure International Yacht Race in Victoria on Saturday — but only one has an all-female crew.

Nicole Speckmaier and Shannon Rae, sisters from Vancouver, lead the crew on board the 44-foot sailing yacht Geminis Dream.

Their journey to the largest yacht race on the West Coast began three years ago when Rae was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"When we found out she had the rare form of cancer and was diagnosed and had emergency surgery, we didn't know if she would survive long enough to do it," Speckmaier said.

Rae, an avid sailor, had a rare form of the disease and was told she may only have a year to live.

She had always dreamed of sailing the famous Vic-Maui race from Victoria to Hawaii, and the shorter Swiftsure race is a qualifier.

Soon after the diagnosis, the sisters hatched a plan to gather an all-female crew and sail in both races, Speckmaier says.

Only one other all-female crew, back in 1984, has ever entered the Vic-Maui race.

In the years that followed her diagnosis, Rae was able to beat her cancer. Now, the sisters are raising money for the B.C. Cancer Foundation through their sailing adventure.

They also hope to inspire more women to take up the male-dominated sport of yacht racing.

If all goes well, Ray and Geminis Dream will stay in Victoria following the Swiftsure to prepare for the start of the Vic-Maui race on July 1.

Once they untie from the dock, they will be on a 14 day, 4,200 kilometre journey to Hawaii that will challenge all their navigational skills.

"I can't even describe the excitement that my sister is a survivor, and she is cancer free now," she said.