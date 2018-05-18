'Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Party Battle: How to Form Your Own Team and Fight

Dragon Ball FighterZ just received a new update that brings Party Battles to the popular fighting game. These timed events will pit teams of three players against a common foe.

The first Party Battle event in Dragon Ball FighterZ is “The Emperor Strikes Back,” featuring Frieza. All teams will face off against the villain to reach a cumulative win mark. Players can receive Zenni for participating.

Check out the Dragon Ball FighterZ Party Battle explanation video from Tomoko Hiroki, game producer at Bandai Namco, before we get into all the details about the Party Battle event.

START AND END TIME

The Frieza Party Battle event begins May 18 at midnight and ends May 21 at 2 a.m. EDT.

HOW TO START A PARTY BATTLE

To begin a Party Battle, you’ll need to head over to the correct area in the lobby. Simply press L2 and warp over to the Party Battle area (it should be at the bottom of the list).

Talk to the guy in this area to receive an explanation of how Party Battles work, recruit your own team members or join a team. If you have two other friends you want to pair up with, and you are all online, choose Recruit Team Members. It’s pretty much the same way creating a Ring Battle works.

If you prefer to just join up with random players, select Join a Team. This will allow you to set up the type of team you are looking for. Select the amount of wins you want your team to attempt. The options are three (Normal), five (Hard) and seven (Super Hard). Then you can select if you want your team to have a password and what region of the world you want to join up with players. We recommend selecting “anywhere” for the region if you want to quickly join a team.

dragon ball fighterz party battle join team More

Bandai Namco

Once you’ve selected your parameters, you’ll be grouped with other players.

BATTLING

So what happens during these Party Battles? Before the first match you’ll be sent to the a queue where you can change your character, skill and the order of fighters.

Pressing the Option button will allow players to change their skills. These are the same skills you’ve acquired in Story Mode, so you can use them to your advantage in battle. Each player selects one skill to use. As for the order, whoever selects “ready” first will be the first one into battle. The order and skill can be changed between each battle.

dragon ball fighterz party battle lobby More

Bandai Namco

The player who is currently fighting controls the assists and the switch-ins. The other two players will sit and watch until they are switched-in. You can cheer on or ask to be switched-in during the battle by pressing Square.

It’s important to note that damage carries over from battle to battle, so if you took heavy damage in one fight, you may not want to go in first in the next one. You will also want to watch your health bar and switch when it’s low.

So what do you think of the Party Battle event in Dragon Ball FighterZ ? Is there any other tips and secrets to the new mode that we missed? Let us know in the comments section below.

