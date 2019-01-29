'Drunk History': Rachel Bilson & Vanessa Hudgens Swing Big in 'A League of Their Own' Retelling (Exclusive)

If you thought Geena Davis and Lori Petty were the final word on A League of Their Own, think again! (Though we loved them both in the classic Penny Marshall flick, don't get us wrong!)



In tonight's baseball-themed episode of Drunk History, Rachel Bilson and Vanessa Hudgens come to bat as the big-swinging Callaghan Sisters, Marge and Helen.



The two natural athletes from Vancouver, British Columbia, were recruited by Philip K. Wrigley (Steven Weber) to play professional baseball in the early '40s, when thousands of male minor leaguers were shipped off to fight in World War II -- and Bilson and Hudgens look pretty badass retelling the tale.

Plus, in a very meta move that will make all A League of Their Owngeeks smile, Megan Cavanagh -- aka Marla Hooch -- makes an appearance as the late Marshall, the director of the 1992 hit.



Drunkingly retelling the Callaghan gals' story is Anais Fairweather, who even enjoys her own boozy version of a seventh-inning stretch with Drunk History host Derek Waters. Get a sneak peek at the episode in the exclusive video, above.

For even more trips down ALOTO lane, watch the video below.

Drunk History airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.



