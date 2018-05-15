'DWTS': Jenna Johnson Hopes Adam Rippon Helps Her Win First Mirrorball Trophy (Exclusive)

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson are heading to the finale of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes as the show's clear frontrunners -- but win or lose, it seems like the two have forged a genuine bond during their time together.

After Monday's DWTS -- which saw three contestants get the axe in one night - the Olympic figure skater and his pro-partner stopped to talk with ET's Cameron Mathison, where Rippon marveled at his time on the show with Johnson by his side.

"I am kind of reflecting on everything Jenna and I have done throughout the competition," Rippon, 28, shared. "I am so lucky that she's my partner, and I think that she's one of the best people that I've ever met."

The dynamic duo, who have been competing under the team name #TeamJustFriends, have consistently been at the top of the leaderboard throughout the season, earned their highest score yet on Monday with a 39 out of 40 for their Contemporary routine set to "O" by Coldplay.

However, for the final, Johnson clearly has her on a perfect score -- and the Mirroball trophy!

"I really wanna have one, so I can just have one more closer to Val," Johnson said, referring to her boyfriend and fellow DWTS pro, Val Chmerkovskiy. "We're both Aries, and we both hate to lose. So I wanna win!"

While Chmerkovskiy didn't serve as a pro this season, the beloved DWTS regular has taken home the Mirrorball trophy twice in the last 17 seasons. However, this is only Johnson's second turn as a pro -- after years as a DWTS troupe member -- so to earn the coveted hardware this early would be a serious victory.

So how does Johnson plan on securing her title of Dancing With the Stars champ? She wants to pull off a routine people won't believe.

"Honestly, I want to do something mindblowing. Just crazy, fun, out of the box," Johnson said. "I want people to just sit there and not know what hit them. So that's what our goal is."

As for Rippon, he isn't letting his position as a fan favorite or frontrunner affect his performance.

"I don't really think about it," he shared. "Every time, we go out and compete, we want to create a moment. I think that we've been able to create three awesome and completely different moments, and now, we want to make it four!"

Fans will get a chance to see how Rippon and Johnson hold up against Tonya Harding and her partner, Sasha Farber, as well as NFL star Josh Norman and pro Sharna Burgess, when the trio face off in the DWTS season 26 finale, next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

