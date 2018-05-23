'DWTS' Reveals Official Runner-Up -- Did Tonya Harding or Josh Norman Place Second?

Dancing With the Stars fans can finally rest easy!

While Monday nights' DWTS final revealed the well-deserved season win by Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, time constraints meant diehard fans were left wondering which one of the runner-up couples -- Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber or Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess -- actually came in second.

The oversight marked a break from tradition for the show, which normally announces the second and third place-getters, providing information that is closely tracked by serious fans.

But we have the answer!

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, which produces the show, cleared up the cause of the confusion and confirmed the final scoring order. “Due to time constraints, we were unable to announce the Mirrorball runners-up during the live show of the Dancing with the Stars: Athletes’ finale," they told ET.

"The combination of the judges’ scores and America’s votes resulted in football cornerback Josh Norman and his partner Sharna Burgess placing second, and ice skating Olympian Tonya Harding and her partner, Sasha Farber, placing third."

So, there you have it. The official order is Rippon, Norman and Harding.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Harding after the show and the figure skater said Rippon and Jameson were "absolutely" the right winners.

"They brought it home every week," she said. "Adam is wonderful and his partner, I mean, they deserved it."

