What's on in Edmonton this first weekend in February

Looking for something to do this first weekend of February? We've got you covered.

Outdoors

The Flying Canoe Festival paddles its way to Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité Francophone. The event showcases Métis, French Canadian and First Nations cultures, traditions and food on until Saturday.

The Fatbike Chariot Race Winterus Maximus takes place Saturday evening at Rutherford School. Think Chuckwagon racing, gladiator chariots meets dog sledding.

You might want to carve out some time to head down to Ice on Whyte festival. It wraps up this weekend.

Edmontonians continue to flock to the towering ice castle in Hawrelak Park complete with throne room, waterfall and ice maze. You want to check online first before heading down to make sure it's open and not sold out.

Arts and Culture

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Kingsway Mall Sunday or at the Muttart Conservatory Saturday when you can visit the feature pyramid to take in the new show, Tranquil Gardens. This Asian-inspired exhibition features cherry blossom trees, living bamboo and orchids.

Edmonton Opera's production of Hansel and Gretel hits the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with performances on Saturday, then Tuesday and next Friday.

A classic by old Billy Shakespeare is being presented at MacEwan University. $15 will get you a ticket to A Midsummers Night's Dream playing in Allard Hall with performances on until Feb. 9.

Your last chance to catch Sweat over at the Citadel Theatre, until Sunday. A production that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in a bar in a Pennsylvania steel town where workers face the loss of their jobs and friendships amidst labour unrest.

Music

The voice is the instrument on offer at the third annual Edmonton A Cappella Festival on the weekend featuring performances and workshops at Harry Ainlay High School.

Paul Brandt brings 'The Journey Tour' with High Valley to Rogers Place Saturday night.

If you're after cabaret, Patricia Zentilli once again taking to the Roxy on Gateway Saturday night featuring pianist Stephanie Urquhart and special guest Erin Kay.

The Cosmopolitan Jazz Orchestra plays at the Spruce Avenue Community Hall for Saturday's free community swing and skate while over at City Hall on Sunday you can cut a rug to the stylings of the MacEwan University Big Band.

