'Everybody has stepped up' to put on Jurassic Park Windsor for Game 4

Once again, it's community support that's allowing Windsor to stage another Jurassic Park event.

City of Windsor council rejected the motion to spend $10,000 on another event after Sunday's Game 2 in Charles Clark Square.

Council voted, instead, to waive rental, noise bylaw and permit fees, but it still wasn't enough.

But overnight, organizer Renaldo Agostino said "everybody has stepped up."

"Being local is so important. Because when these situations come up, it's the local guys that pick up the phone and call you," said Agostino.

He wasn't able to give an estimate for the total donations, but said it may be enough to cover the next game, if not two more.

'Political will'

It was Coun. Rino Bortolin's motion that was defeated in council chambers.

According to Bortolin, it can be hard for councillors to step up and push for an event like this because they may get "hammered" by residents for wanting to spend taxpayer money.

"I think the climate in council chambers is such that everybody's scared to actually ask for something, even as nominal as thirty, forty-thousand dollars," he said.

Bortolin pointed to other municipalities across the country that are hosting watch parties on municipal dollars, spending $50,000 on the Detroit Grand Prix and $40,000 on the Spitfires parade.

He said there's a way for city hall to support Jurassic Park Windsor even on short notice.

"It comes down to the political will to do it," said Bortolin. But that aside, he's happy it's going through because "it's a great community event."

'Guaranteed winners'

Jurassic Park Windsor will be on for Game 4 on Friday. Doors will be open at 7 p.m. There isn't an event for Game 3 because of forecasted thunderstorms, said Agostino.

On Friday, Agostino said there will be a bigger screen and a better connection. There will also be more washrooms.

He's also considering closing one street so attendees can spill into the old city hall area.

One of the supporters of this event is Samuel Katzman, a business owner in downtown Windsor.

He said the first event was a great success that brought a lot of people downtown, adding that business owners were able to experience higher traffic before and after the game.

"You don't have many opportunities that are going to be guaranteed winners like this," said Katzman.