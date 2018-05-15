Here's Everything We Know About 13 Reasons Why S3

From Seventeen

As you mentally prepare for relentless heartbreak that will most likely be season two of 13 Reasons Why, check out all we know about what comes after that.

Here's everything we know so far about season three...

They'll only renew if the plot makes sense

Even though the series is majorly popular, that doesn't mean they'll go for S3. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Powell explained that they almost didn't even do a season two.

"13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey was reticent to come back for a second season until he could crack it. He didn't want to commit to it blindly until he knew how to find an entry point into these characters and their stories," she explained.

"It's up to Brian. We're not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn't feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be."

They've secured a filming location

According to The Sonoma West Times & News, Netflix has already booked Analy High School, a California school that "plays" Liberty High in the series. This could mean they're just covering their bases – but it could also mean Season 3 is a go.

It could focus on a different old-school technology

Season 1 was tapes and it seems like season 2 will tell a story through Polaroid pictures, so what does that mean for season 3?

13 Reasons Why

Season 1 - tapes

Season 2 - Polaroids

Season 3 - VHS rentals from Blockbuster

Season 4 - Messages via carrier pigeon







- Dan (@DanLynch94) May 8, 2018

No third season has been confirmed

Since season two hasn't even aired yet, there's no word on whether the Netflix hit will be renewed for another round.

