Here's Everything We Know About "Riverdale" Season 4 So Far!

From Seventeen

WARNING: Spoilers for Riverdale season three ahead!

While things continue to get crazy in Riverdale, we still can't help but get excited about what will come next in the town of pep. So many things are still up in the air, like the identity of the Gargoyle King and how the Farm will affect the town. With the teenagers of Riverdale getting ready for their senior year and trying to survive what crazy new villain is out to get them, it'll be interesting to see what new surprises are in store for our favorite characters in a potential season 4.

Here's what we know about Riverdale season 4...

Has Riverdale been renewed for a fourth season?

Sadly, The CW hasn't confirmed whether Riverdale will be coming back for another season. However, fans likely don't have to worry. The show has been a big hit for The CW, so there's a pretty good chance that we will see it come back for another season.





Who will be coming back for season 4?

Unlike some of our other favorite shows, no one on Riverdale is guaranteed to come back. We've already seen the death of Ben and Dilton thanks to Gryphons & Gargoyles, meaning no one is safe when it comes to the game. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted this when announcing the season 3 mid-season finale.

Life goes on (for MOST of our series regulars) in Episode #309 of #Riverdale... 🎲🥊☠️ pic.twitter.com/9lqwzR59uU - RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 2, 2018

While all of our fave characters seemed to survive the episode unscathed, things aren't looking too good for the residents of Riverdale and there will likely be more deaths before the end of the season, especially if Hiram gets his way.





What is season 4 going to be about?

Since the show is still currently in its third season, we still have no clue about what season four will focus on. While new season details are still up in the air, Camila Mendes says that fans will certainly have something to look forward to thanks to the show's writers.

"I’m always [wondering] what’s the next mystery going to be like? How are they going to make it new and fresh? And they do. They find the perfect ways of making it Riverdale," she told Newsweek.

One thing we can definitely look forward to is the gang gearing up for their senior year and graduation. While this might mean that the show's fourth season could be the end, there's still plenty of ways that the show can still work even with its main characters going off into the real world. And there's always the option for a Riverdale spin-off, which is reportedly in the works.

There's also the possibility of a crossover with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the next season. Roberto wanted CAOS to get its own footing before any sort of crossover occurred, but now that the show is preparing for its second season, it seems like the possibility of witches entering Riverdale is getting higher and higher.





