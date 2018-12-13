'Be Fearless in How You Live Your Life': How Kevin Love Takes on His Own Anxiety

From Esquire

Kevin Love wants you to talk about your feelings. He means it, too: The basketball star became a mental health advocate overnight when he published a piece about having an anxiety attack for The Player's Tribune in March. That wasn't a one-off for Love; he's making mental health part of his career now.

Love partnered with Schick Hydro to launch a short video series called "Locker Room Talk," where Love interviews other athletes (Michael Phelps, Channing Frye, and Paul Pierce) about the mental health and wellness-related issues they faced during their careers. The series was part of the brand's "Man I Am" campaign, an endeavor to start addressing masculinity and men's physical and mental health. It's all in the name of raising awareness: through Thursday, the brands are accepting donations for the Movember Foundation and the mental health-focused Kevin Love Fund.

We caught up with love on mental health advocacy, redefining masculinity, and how he manages his own anxiety.

He's taking the mental health conversation into his own hands.

"Locker Room Talk" is really an open forum to talk about all of these mental health and wellness things, and everyone had a different story to tell. It was really interesting to see guys from different walks of life-Channing Frye, Michael Phelps. Mental health and mental wellness affects each and every one of us. I think masculinity is a word that’s ever-evolving and I think that young men [will continue] to evolve it as we talk about it more. I think it’s really about knowing you who are and staying true to your morals and values and character. Being the kind of guy who always picking the harder right in any situation.

Starting with high-profile athletes drives the message home.

Athletes are sometimes looked at as superhuman. Like "Oh, look they can get hurt but they come back and they’re stronger than ever," like the X-Men or something. I think it’s super positive, especially for young men, to look at these guys and instead say: "Oh, these guys have all gone through something that’s like what I'm feeling. Maybe it’s OK then for me to share what I’m going through." Or, "If I see my friend struggling and he won’t share anything or he doesn’t see how he’s directly impacting other people-now I can look at him and say 'OK, wow my friend, he’s going through something.'" I think whether it’s being able to help yourself at a younger age to better yourself for the future, or reach out and be able to help someone else is so important.

