'I feel really blessed': B.C. Little Leaguer heading to World Series

Dio Gama's baseball dream is becoming a reality after all — just when it looked like the 13-year-old baseball star wouldn't be donning the Maple Leaf at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Earlier this week, CBC Sports reported the young baseball player wouldn't be able to join Whalley's Little League team due to immigration issues.

Gama was born in Las Vegas and has American citizenship. His parents are Mexican and are seeking refugee status in Canada. But because their latest application is under review, their lawyer advised the family that Dio shouldn't leave the country for fear he wouldn't be let back in.

But on Wednesday evening, the family received a letter saying Dio would be able to go after all.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is granting Dio a temporary resident permit in order to allow him to play with his team.

"I feel amazing. I am really blessed and so thankful for everyone who helped make this happen" Dio said from his home in Surrey, B.C.

"I can't believe it. I can't wait to be with my team. Thank you."

Noe Gama, Dio's father, says a lot of credit has to go to their local MP for making this happen.

"I'm so happy that I could help pick up the 100 pieces of my son's heart that broke when he thought he couldn't play. Thank you to the wonderful people of Canada," Noe said.

Earlier in the week, Noe and Dio visited Ken Hardie, the Liberal MP for Fleetwood–Port Kells, trying to get Dio to Williamsport.

Hardie put his staff to work, urging Ottawa to help.

"We don't ask anybody to make an exception. We just look to see if there's something we can do within the rules that exist," Hardie said.

"This is a great ending. Somewhat of a Disney story. The minister's staff went above and beyond to make this happen."

Courage and poise

It's been Dio's lifelong dream to make it to the Little League World Series. His coach Mike Marino calls him the team leader.

In the national championship game last weekend in Mirabel, Que., Dio had two triples and four RBIs to help Whalley capture the title by defeating Glace Bay, N.S., 11-0.

During that game Dio knew there was a chance he wouldn't be going to Williamsport, yet seemed unaffected by it.

Marino said it shows just how much courage and poise the young athlete has.

The team opens up the Little League World Series on Friday at 6 p.m. ET against Panama.

Dio and Noe say they're looking at a late flight from Vancouver Thursday night to Pennsylvania. Dio would arrive in Williamsport Friday morning having flown through the night.

That's not a concern for the young slugger, who says he doesn't care if he's a little tired. He's now playing the game he loves at the Little League World Series for the country he says he couldn't have done this without.

"All I can say is thank you. Thank you for making my dream come true."