'Fortnite’ Solo Showdown Mode Revealed - Rules, Dates & Free V-Bucks

Fortnite has a new limited-time mode called Solo Showdown, essentially marking the beginning of Epic’s exploration of competitive Battle Royale. Prizes include free V-Bucks for winning matches under a strict set of rules. An official blog post outlines the whole event.

WHAT IS ‘FORTNITE’ SOLO SHOWDOWN?

It’s a limited-time mode where players compete in Solo Battle Royale matches for a chance to win free V-Bucks. There are no special gameplay rules for the mode, only that participants must complete 50 matches between now and when the contest closes on May 21 at 10 a.m. EDT.

HOW DO I ENTER THE SOLO SHOWDOWN COMPETITION?

Just play 50 matches in the Solo Showdown playlist with your regular Epic account. You must be 16 or older to claim a prize.

HOW DO I WIN SOLO SHOWDOWN, AND WHAT ARE THE PRIZES?

In Solo Showdown, players earn points based on how they place in each match. Out of the entire contest pool, the top 100 players with the most points will be eligible for the following prizes.

First Place : 50,000 V-Bucks

: 50,000 V-Bucks Second-Fourth Place : 25,000 V-Bucks

: 25,000 V-Bucks Fifth-50th Place : 13,500 V-Bucks

: 13,500 V-Bucks 51st-100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Winners will be notified on May 25 and may be required to respond to a specified address within 72 hours. Once that’s done, the V-Bucks will be delivered to your Epic account.

Here’s how matches are scored:

1: 100 Points

2: 94 Points

3: 91 Points

4: 88 Points

5: 85 Points

6: 80 Points

7: 75 Points

8: 70 Points

10: 60 Points

11-15: 55 Points

16-20: 50 Points

21-30: 45 Points

31-40: 40 Points

41-50: 35 Points

51-75: 30 Points

76-100: 25 Points

The scoring is based purely on how you place, not the number of kills you earn. That being said, Solo Showdown is meant to be a test of a larger competitive Fortnite offering in the future. Buttressed by recent data mines of the 4.2 update, Epic plans to expand the platform in the weeks ahead.

Fortnite is in early access across PS4, Xbox One, PC and iOS. Solo Showdown is available across all devices with the latest update installed.

Will you be playing Solo Showdown to get free V-Bucks? Is competitive Fortnite a good idea? Tell us in the comments section!

