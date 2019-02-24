'Game of Thrones': Arya Gets Into the Action in New Season 8 Footage

We're less than two months away from the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones, and HBO just blessed us with new footage.

Seen in a new trailer for the network's slate of 2019 shows are several different shots of what fans can expect from Thrones' final season.

One of Daenery's dragons majestically flies above an approaching army, which in the second shot, is revealed to be quite a large group of soldiers. The show's tease is completed with a shot of Arya (Maisie Williams) looking up at something quite impressive (that dragon, maybe?). Check it out around the 0:48 mark below.

The new footage comes just weeks after HBO released 14 photos from the upcoming season -- which Williams recently said might not "satisfy" fans.

"I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]," she told Sky News. "I don't think anyone wants it to end, but I'm really proud of this final season."

Lena Headey, meanwhile, told ET that she thinks people "will be surprised at every turn this season."

And as for what she thinks about her character's big ending, she said: "I had many fantasies about how Cersei would -- if she were to -- die. But I think it was, every year, anyone's lying if they say they didn't kind of rush to the end of each script and go, 'Oh, PHEW!'"

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

