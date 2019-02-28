Game of Thrones Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

Every day it seems like another headline about Game of Thrones season eight goes viral, but here's the thing: Even with so much chatter, we still don't know much. A lot of what's out there now is rumor and speculation. It's basically the cast members saying what they think or hope happens next season, but nothing is really concrete. HBO is doing an excellent job at creating buzz around the show without revealing anything—not that Game of Thrones needs promotion.

That being said, there are some things about Game of Thrones season eight that we do know for sure. It should hold you over until the series finally premieres in April. OK, so maybe it won't do that, but it'll scratch your GoT itch for today, at least.

First up is the series trailer. Take a look:

You can also see some new footage from the season in this teaser, which HBO dropped on February 24:

Here's everything else we know (we'll update this post as more facts come in):

1. HBO released a bunch of new photos from the season in February. All aboard the hype train.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark:

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister:

