'Game of Thrones': Things Get Icy in First Photos of Final Season

The first photos of Game of Thrones' final season are here.

HBO released the first 14 photos from Thrones' eighth and final season on Wednesday, and from the looks of it, we're in for a chilly conclusion.

Winter is officially here, as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are seen bundled up and presumably plotting how exactly they'll stop the approaching White Walker army. Cersei (Lena Headey) is all by her lonesome, pictured away from her brother/lover -- and "Kingslayer" turned queen betrayer -- Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who, after the season seven finale, might just team up with our friends in the North.

Also pictured is Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and more. See every photo from the new season below.

