They're golfing here, and skiing there, so yeah … it's spring in N.L.

Whenever you're headed out to the golf course, you want to make sure you have all the right tools in your bag: Tees, a good wedge, and — for this weekend, at least — a good hammer.

It's the best way to firm up your tee in zero-degree temperatures, according to Don Sellars and Berkley Pinsent, who took in a round Thursday at Pitcher's Pond Golf Course in Whiteway.

"No, I'm not cold," Sellars told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show. "We've been golfing the last two weeks down here, seriously."

"The problem we got now is trying to get our tee into the ground. We got a hammer for that," added Pinsent.

Spring has sprung in Newfoundland and Labrador — and everywhere you turn, it looks a bit different.

Ray Tuck, the manager of the Pitcher's Pond Golf Course, says he opened the course for the first time two weeks ago — explaining he'll usually open up if any eager golfers give him a call.

Pro tip: bring coloured golf balls

The Willows course at Holyrood is also expecting a crowd of golfers this weekend. General manager Jacki Northcott said 160 people have booked a tee time.

She says conditions will be good — considering the time of year — but she says golfers may want to consider a bright, coloured ball to make sure they don't get lost in any snow still on the course.

"Willows has historically been one of the first courses to open in the spring. It's an anomaly in the fact that it does come out of winter fairly quickly," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"We actually had planned to open, maybe, in a week from now. But the weather's just been so good, and it's just allowed us to be able to move our plans ahead a bit."

Still time to ski? Yep

In Clarenville, which is just a 140 km drive from Holyrood, the White Hills Ski Resort is trying to soak up the last bits of the skiing season.

General manager Pierre Mirault is organizing a 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, and the ski hill is extending its hours while the runs are still open.

He's crossing his fingers for a huge turnout.

"I would love to see a couple of thousand but we'll wait and see, weather once again isn't favourable, so we're hoping the sun comes out, stays out, or if it is a bit of overcast, that the rain holds off until later," he said.

"I'm thinking positive, it will be beautiful weekend, and we're going with that."

Marble Mountain has set April 7 for its closing day, and it will be holding another Slush Cup to mark the occasion.

That's where competitors try to skim across a man-made pond at the bottom of a hill, without getting wet at all.

Check out some footage from the 2015 Slush Cup in the video player below.

Richard Wells, the manager of marketing at the ski hill, said spring conditions and sun bring out lots of skiiers.

"All of our mountains still have an abundance of snow on it," he said. "The man-made snow held up very well over the last couple of weeks and months with the recent mild weather systems."

Wintry conditions can still be found

The further west you go, the more snow and ice is sticking around, with some serious consequences.

The crew on the CCGS Henry Larsen icebreaker says the ice in the Strait of Belle Isle is some of the worst they've ever seen.

On Sunday, the Qajaq ferry got stuck in the ice after departing Blanc Sablon. Passengers were forced to spend the night in the Strait.

