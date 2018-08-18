Here's What Indoor Climbers Should Know About Climbing Outside for the First Time

Ever since going to a climbing gym for a birthday party in elementary school, I've thought of rock climbing as a) scary and b) not for me. I've played a lot of sports in my life and I love being active, but I've never been one to seek out adrenaline-pumping activities. I tend to stay far away from them, actually. Skydiving? No thank you, not in a million years. Bungee jumping off a bridge? Hard pass for me. So imagine my surprise when I found myself hanging onto the side of a rock for dear life in the middle of Joshua Tree National Park this past May. (Still sends chills up my spine when I think about it.)

How did I get there, you ask? Well, the North Face brought me, along with a small group of journalists they gathered to teach how to climb as part of their She Moves Mountains initiative. They hooked us up with three months at a local rock climbing gym, and then the whole thing culminated with a trip to one of the most popular climbing destinations in the country. When they invited me to join, I hesitated, but ultimately said yes because my job as a fitness editor has definitely changed how I look at opportunities like this. It was a chance to learn a new sport, a new skill that I could maybe do again in the future if I liked it. I love hiking and camping, so it seemed like something that would fit in nicely with those other hobbies if for some reason I took to it. But I wouldn't know unless I tried.

So I said yes, and then spent three months toting my harness and climbing shoes to The Cliffs at LIC, where I’d work my way up the wall, learning small ways to navigate the holds and hoist myself up more efficiently. My grip strength improved a bit (if you think you are strong, try climbing and you will quickly learn that your forearms have probably not kept up with the rest of your arms) and most importantly, I started to trust the belay system. I trusted that the way the rope was strung from the top of the wall, the way my belayer (the person on the ground who secures the climber) anchored me, and the way my harness was clipped into it all, worked. I could take my hands off mid-climb and I wouldn't plummet to my death—I'd just kind of hang, maybe scrape my leg a bit on the wall if I swung. No biggie. By the time we headed to Joshua Tree, I felt confident in my climbing skills. I was ready.

But then we got there, and I felt like I had barely spent any time learning to climb in the first place. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but it was a million times scarier climbing outside, and I wish I had been a little more prepared for the differences. You can take a “Gym to Crag” class at most climbing gyms, which I did and learned key differences between the wall and an actual rock, but there are some things that are just hard to know until you get out there and feel it for yourself. That said, there were things I would have loved to know ahead of time, in much more blunt detail than a class usually gives you.

If you’re considering climbing outside for the first time, here are the top things I think you should know.

You’re going to feel so much more vulnerable and exposed. There's no avoiding it, but you can prepare for it.

This feels like kind of a no-brainer—climbing hundreds of feet up on the side of a rock is, of course, going to be scarier than climbing in a gym with mats lining the floor beneath you. But for some reason, it really surprised me just how scary it was. By scary I mean terrifying. Like, my-whole-body-was-shaking terrifying. I thought my hard-earned confidence climbing in the gym would translate 100 percent. It didn’t. I realize now that it was unrealistic for me to think it would.

I asked North Face-sponsored athlete Emily Harrington, professional rock climber and adventurer and five-time sport climbing U.S. National Champion, why climbing outside feels so wildly different. She pointed out that, for starters, there’s the fact that the gym is a controlled environment. There’s a lot in place to make it feel safe and welcoming and comfortable—and that all goes away once you venture outside. Plus, at the end of the day, the stakes are higher outside, she adds. You never want to fall (and shouldn’t if your gear is set up correctly and your belayer knows what they are doing) but falling onto a padded gym floor is always preferable to falling onto the hard ground or a rock. It’s normal that you may feel afraid about the possibility (no matter how small) of the latter. It’d be surprising if you didn’t.

