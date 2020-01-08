'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': James Holzhauer Jokingly Taunts Brad Rutter and Twitter Can't Get Enough

The first night of the epic showdown had fans on the edge of their seats.

The biggest showdown in Jeopardy!history kicked off Tuesday with Day 1 of the special Greatest Of All Time tournament, pitting the three biggest winners in the show's history against one another for a $1 million grand prize and the right to claim the title of GOAT.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter all took their places behind their podiums, buzzers in hand, for a tense night of trivia, and the long-awaited showdown had fans glued to their TVs as the brainy contestants duked it out.

The competition is a little different this time around. Instead of how the game normally works, all three trivia champs will go head-to-head in back-to-back 30-minute episodes, and this time they are playing for points, not cash.

Who ever scores the most points combined, between the two episodes, wins that day's match. The first player to win three matches wins the whole thing.

Holzhauer -- who made a name for himself winning 32 straight games of Jeopardy! in early 2019 and was famously fast on the buzzer -- won the hearts of viewers with his acerbic sense of humor early on during Tuesday's match.

Holzhauer took a moment to mock Rutter when he rang in first for a question about Philadelphia, pointing and laughing before correctly answering.

James Holzhauer out here taunting in the middle of a game of Jeopardy lol #JeopardyGOATpic.twitter.com/xRDjqSbVGM — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 8, 2020

Fans had a lot of feelings about the playful jab, but in general the tournament brought out a lot of supporters who were excited to see the show lean into fostering real competition.

god, I love James Holzhauer, this is how you gotta act on this show https://t.co/DvRXtfzJwK — katie (@opaquemindz) January 8, 2020

@James_Holzhauer I made this for you in advance for when you win the GOAT title #JeopardyGOAT#JeopardyJamespic.twitter.com/wcxJKZUIWD — Kylee May (@Miranda_Rain_) January 8, 2020

End the tourney now. He’s the GOAT — Tyler (@Typac69) January 8, 2020

James is the best.Great humor — joeblack (@JamesYo56030520) January 8, 2020

Just another reason why @James_Holzhauer is the GOAT — Jay Patel (@JayPatel805) January 8, 2020

For what it's worth, the first night was a real nail biter -- especially between Jennings and Holzhauer, with Jennings taking home the first win, and Holzhauer winning the second.

However, Jennings had a higher combined score, thus winning the first match of the tournament. Two more matches, and he'll be taking home the title.

