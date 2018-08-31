'I just love to be strong,' says P.E.I. powerlifting phenom with Down syndrome

Cameron Gordon, 18, of Stratford, P.E.I., knows what it's like to meet a challenge head on — Gordon has Down syndrome and also lives with a rare and painful skin condition, Hidradenitis suppourativa.

But that hasn't stopped him from taking up powerlifting — he started three years ago as a way to build up his strength and confidence.

This weekend Gordon is competing at the Eastern Canadian Powerlifting Championship in Summerside, P.E.I.

"I'm so happy and so proud. I just love to be strong. It feels amazing and I love it," Gordon said.

'I hit hard at life'

Gordon practiced at the The PEI Powerlifting gym in Charlottetown, lifting some serious weight on the bench press as his coach spotted him from overhead. The pounding beat of the theme song from Rocky played in the background, inspiring the young athlete to dig deep.

"I love Rocky because he says hit hard at life — and I hit hard at life," Gordon said.

Having Down syndrome has never stopped Gordon from following his dreams and trying new things, and he said powerlifting has helped him tap into his inner strength.

"Everybody is different, if you have Down syndrome or not. You do it, you have a heart to do it. I can't wait for this weekend. I got this!" he said.

'He's come a long way'

His coach John MacDonald is the president of the PEI Powerlifting Association and a national champion himself.

MacDonald is impressed with Gordon's dedication to the sport.

"He's come a long way. He had a hard time getting through the whole workout sometimes. It's a hard sport on the body, but he does great now," MacDonald said. "He gets through a workout, we have a lot of fun and then he comes back for more the next day."

The Grade 12 Colonel Gray High School powerlifter qualified for the championship when he competed at a regional school meet in Montague last fall.

"This is a big opportunity for him, competition-wise, and possibly another avenue to get onto a national championship," MacDonald said.

"It would be really great to see him get to this level because he's a really good lifter. I also would like to see him go to a World's for Special Olympics because you look at the results and he's right up there with them. He's lifting some good weights and he's doing them well and legit."

Gordon weighs in at almost 70 kilograms (154 pounds) and can dead lift 142 kilograms (315 pounds), bench press 93 kilograms (205 pounds) and squat 136 kilograms (300 pounds).

Although there is a Special Olympics category at this competition, Gordon qualified to compete with all the other athletes his age in the sub junior class for 14 to 18-year-olds.

'Brings tears to my eyes'

Gordon's mother Catherine MacInnis has seen tremendous growth in her son's confidence since he began powerlifting, she said.

"It brings tears to my eyes really. Because everyone just wants their child to grow up and to have a sense of confidence in themselves, no matter what path they take," MacInnis said. "When I see Cameron has that, I'm just over the moon."

MacInnis and Cameron's father Kent Gordon are proud of the hard work their son has put into his sport and are both excited to watch him compete against some of the best young athletes in the country.

"I think everyone has a purpose. And so Cameron's purpose is to show people that you can accomplish things when you put your mind to it," MacInnis said. "Powerlifting is very hard and he just shows that if you put your mind to it you can achieve whatever you want," she said.

