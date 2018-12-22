'He just loved the kids:' Fredericton's magic man dies at 75

After decades of mesmerizing crowds and making people laugh and smile, Fredericton magician Perley Palmer has died.

The famed entertainer, known simply as Perley the Magician, died at the age of 75 on Friday.

He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in April 2015, but it didn't stop him from making people smile with his tricks, even in his last days.

A love of performing

Palmer started performing about 35 years ago. He would perform at birthdays, parties and was a fixture at the Fredericton Exhibition.

His years of performing there even led Mike Vokey, the exhibition's executive director, to dedicate a tent to the magician in 2017.

"He just has the personality, and you saw it in his eyes and you heard it in his voice," said Vokey. "Everybody loved it. They loved his sense of humour and they loved the way he performed."

But it wasn't just a tent or stage where Palmer would perform his magic. Anytime a child would come up to him, Perley had a trick ready.

"I would never be too busy to do something for a child," Palmer told Information Morning in Fredericton in an interview in 2015.

Vokey saw that first hand as he got to know Palmer at the exhibition grounds.

"He just loved the kids and they loved him," said Vokey. "I don't think anybody from anywhere we've had come in could duplicate the connection he had with the kids."

Always pulling tricks

