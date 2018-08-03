'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' season 15 partnering with Amazon Alexa to offer diehard fans epic prizes

"Kim, there's people that are dying!"

Do you know which Kardashian-Jenner sister said that iconic "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" quote? If the answer is "yes," then you could win big when the record-breaking E! reality show returns for season 15 on Sunday, August 5.

For the new season of "KUWTK," diehard fans of America's de facto first family can put their knowledge to the test with an update to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Quote Game for the Amazon Alexa. Every Sunday throughout the upcoming fifteenth season, fans can say "Alexa, start Kardashian Quote Game," to start the "guess who said it" game, which will serve up quotes from seasons past. Fans who correctly guess which member of the family uttered the quote will be entered for a chance to win "KUWTK" swag and a $100 Amazon gift card.

Each week there will be five winners.

So, fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" should start studying up on their Kardashians knowledge -- it could get you some amazing prizes.



