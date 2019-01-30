Labrador Winter Games drops the word 'Nalcor' from event

The Labrador Winter Games committee has reversed its decision to name an event the "Nalcor Northern Games."
CBC News published a story Wednesday morning about the committee taking heat from the public, with some people saying it wasn't an appropriate name for a traditional Inuit sporting event.
By 10 a.m., the committee announced it was removing the name of the Crown corporation behind the Muskrat Falls project.
"In response to concerns raised with respect to our corporate naming rights for events at the 2019 Labrador Winter Games, the Board has reconsidered our sponsorship package benefits and will eliminate the opportunity for naming rights for individual events," said a message on the committee's Facebook page.
Ernie McLean, chair of the Winter Games board, said the intention was never to cause offence.
"We took everybody's concerns and dealt with it immediately to reverse that, so people would feel comfortable again being part of the Games," he said.
Before the decision was reversed, several people voiced their concern to CBC News.
"I don't know why they [couldn't have] just put one big sign in the arena instead of renaming the Northern Games," Roxanne Andersen, team coordinator for Nain, said on Tuesday.
"I think Nalcor does have a lot of angry people in Labrador with them due to the fact of Muskrat Falls."
The Northern Games event includes over the rope, one-foot high kick, seal crawl and Labrador hurdles.
When the decision to rename the games began to circulate on Facebook, people chimed in to voice their discontent, with some saying they wouldn't attend the games if the decision went ahead.
Nalcor said it has been supporting the games, which take place once every three years, since 2006. Over the past few competitions, the corporation contributed at the highest level and second-highest level of sponsorship, but naming rights weren't a sponsor benefit in either of those years.
This year, the company is again listed as a platinum-level sponsor, which requires a $30,000 investment and gave it corporate naming rights for one event.
"Our employees and community members tell us that they expect us to give back, both in-kind and financially," said Cara Pike, Nalcor's marketing and brand manager, in a written response to CBC on Tuesday.
"We are appreciative of the opportunity to have supported the winter games for over 15 years and support all the athletes as they compete."
Why change the name in the first place?
There are 18 people travelling from Nain to take part in the games, including a male and a female athlete that will compete in the Northern Games specifically.
Andersen said that's not cheap, and she understands the importance of sponsorship money and appreciates Nalcor's contributions.
"We wouldn't be able to participate in these games if it wasn't for the sponsorships because then we would have to fundraise our butts off," Andersen said. "It's good of them to do that sponsorship."
Having Nalcor in the name doesn't bother her much but, she said, it does matter to others.
"I'm really on the fence about this," Andersen said. "It bothers a lot of people."
"I guess what people are really wanting to know is why," she said. "Like, why now?"
The Labrador Winter Games committee initially declined comment, but said it understood the concerns and would review the decision.