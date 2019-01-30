Labrador Winter Games drops the word 'Nalcor' from event

The Labrador Winter Games committee has reversed its decision to name an event the "Nalcor Northern Games."

CBC News published a story Wednesday morning about the committee taking heat from the public, with some people saying it wasn't an appropriate name for a traditional Inuit sporting event.

By 10 a.m., the committee announced it was removing the name of the Crown corporation behind the Muskrat Falls project.

Jacob Barker/CBC More

"In response to concerns raised with respect to our corporate naming rights for events at the 2019 Labrador Winter Games, the Board has reconsidered our sponsorship package benefits and will eliminate the opportunity for naming rights for individual events," said a message on the committee's Facebook page.

Ernie McLean, chair of the Winter Games board, said the intention was never to cause offence.

"We took everybody's concerns and dealt with it immediately to reverse that, so people would feel comfortable again being part of the Games," he said.

Before the decision was reversed, several people voiced their concern to CBC News.

"I don't know why they [couldn't have] just put one big sign in the arena instead of renaming the Northern Games," Roxanne Andersen, team coordinator for Nain, said on Tuesday.

"I think Nalcor does have a lot of angry people in Labrador with them due to the fact of Muskrat Falls."

The Northern Games event includes over the rope, one-foot high kick, seal crawl and Labrador hurdles.

When the decision to rename the games began to circulate on Facebook, people chimed in to voice their discontent, with some saying they wouldn't attend the games if the decision went ahead.

Nalcor said it has been supporting the games, which take place once every three years, since 2006. Over the past few competitions, the corporation contributed at the highest level and second-highest level of sponsorship, but naming rights weren't a sponsor benefit in either of those years.

labradorwintergames.ca More

This year, the company is again listed as a platinum-level sponsor, which requires a $30,000 investment and gave it corporate naming rights for one event.

"Our employees and community members tell us that they expect us to give back, both in-kind and financially," said Cara Pike, Nalcor's marketing and brand manager, in a written response to CBC on Tuesday.

Story continues