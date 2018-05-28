You're Not Emotionally Prepared For These Racing Corgis

We know it’s Memorial Day weekend and you’d rather be lying on a beach with a glass of rosé in hand — but take off your sunglasses for just a moment and look at these damn corgis.

Lots of of fluffy-butted corgis gathered on the Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Sunday for the first-ever SoCal Corgi Nationals.

(MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More

They came, they ran, and they looked extremely cute doing it!!

(MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More

(MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More

(MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More