'One of the best seasons I can remember': Sunshine Village ski resort wraps up with Slush Cup

As many people camped for the first time this year over the long weekend, but it also marked the end of the ski season — with Alberta resort operators saying this season is one of the most successful they've had in years.

Record snowfall amounts and an early snowfall meant the season was longer than usual with better snow.

About 5,000 people attended Slush Cup at Sunshine Village that marked the end of the ski season at the resort.

An Olympic silver medallist at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Brittany Phelan, was among those taking in the fun.

"This hill, we train here, so it's close to my heart and it's really fun to be able to close out the season here," Phelan said.

Record amounts of snow meant big business for hills across the province.

Matt Mosteller of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies said the early starts helped a lot.

"We had early record starts. Who would have thought record snowfall for the month of October, like Kicking Horse Resort, unusual, and in Fernie we're pushing the 40-foot mark for snowfall. The town of Fernie said biggest snowbanks in the town in the past 20 years, taller than most houses," Mosteller said.

Wayne Hallstrom hit the slopes about 30 times this winter.

"It was a good winter. Snow was good," Hallstrom said.

"I'm not the one who skied the most out of our group though. My buddy there he skied something like 100 days."

Kendra Scurfield is the media and communications manager for Sunshine Village, and said the resort is now focusing on its summer customers.

"We'll reopen on June 29 for our summer season, but we have had just an incredible winter with so much snow and great weather," Scurfield said.

"It's been one of the best seasons I can remember."

