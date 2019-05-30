'When one Indigenous person achieves, we all succeed': Olympian Waneek Horn-Miller

For Waneek Horn-Miller, receiving Canada's highest sporting honour is a reminder of the work needed to improve opportunities for Indigenous youth in sport.

She's the first Mohawk woman to compete in an Olympic Games, and will be the first water polo player to be inducted to Canada's Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

"It's a huge honour," said Horn-Miller, who is from Kahnawake, Que., but now resides in Ottawa.

"I love my sport and it's great to represent it in the Hall of Fame."

Indigenous members of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Alex Decoteau (Athletics – Running) - inducted in 2015 Shirley Firth (Cross Country Skiing) – inducted in 2015 Sharon Firth (Cross Country Skiing) – inducted in 2015 Bill Isaacs (Lacrosse) – inducted in 2015 Joe Keeper (Athletics – Running) – inducted in 2015 Wilton Littlechild (Indigenous Peoples' Sports – Builder) – inducted in 2018 Tom Longboat (Athletics – Running) – inducted in 1955 Harry Xul-si-malt Manson (Soccer) – inducted in 2015 Alwyn Morris (Canoe/Kayak) – inducted in 2000 Gaylord Powless (Lacrosse) – inducted in 2017 Bryan Trottier (Ice Hockey) – inducted in 2016

But she said the recognition comes with a sense of discomfort and stress. Out of the current 665 members of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, only 11 are Indigenous. She is one of of two Indigenous women among the eight athletes being inducted this year.

"I know there are so many Indigenous athletes out there that deserve recognition but also some who didn't get the same opportunities as I did," said Horn-Miller.

"I just feel like they're all there with me and I'd like to accept this on behalf of all them."

Horn-Miller won a gold medal at the 1999 Pan American Games and co-captained the first Canadian women's water polo team in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

"When I was an athlete I was controversial," she said.

"How I was raised in our culture, you're supposed to do something if you see something wrong. You need to make it better."

Not only did she pose nude on the cover of Time magazine prior to the 2000 Olympics, she said her team took stances on issues that weren't popular, including asking for an external investigation into the sport in Canada and the treatment of athletes.

She said her opinions on certain issues ended her water polo career earlier than she would have liked. She retired as an athlete in 2008.

"I could have gone to two or three more Olympics if I never said anything, but at whose expense would I have achieved? I couldn't live with myself.

"It doesn't matter if you're a gold medallist or are playing intramurals, you should never leave sport hurt and damaged. It should be a place of empowerment and that's what I felt wasn't happening."

Today, she continues working to empower Indigenous communities and youth through sport.

"When one Indigenous person achieves, we all succeed," said Horn-Miller.

"Whether you like it or not, you're opening people's eyes to who we are as Indigenous peoples."

And for her, getting to the Olympics gave her that opportunity.

"As Indigenous people, it's really important that whatever success we have, we use it to support the entire community. That's what I tell kids all the time."

Métis Paralympic athlete also to be inducted

