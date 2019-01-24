'One-of-a-kind man': Ponoka cowboy Bud Butterfield dies at 88

Chance Butterfield can't say enough about his grandfather Vernon "Bud" Butterfield.

"He was one of the most amazing men I ever knew," Butterfield said Tuesday.

Family was paramount and the elder Butterfield attended most rodeo practices and sports involving his grandchildren, he said.

"A one-of-a-kind man and I don't think we'll ever see another one like him."

Bud Butterfield, born and raised in Ponoka, Alta., died Jan. 18 at the age of 88.

Brian Butterfield, 85, describes his older brother as "big, strong and athletic."

"When we were kids and they had those school track meets, Bud would come home with a whole fistful of red ribbons, he said Wednesday.

Brian was the first of the three Butterfield brothers to compete in rodeos, winning his first championship at the age of 19, enticing his older brothers Bud and Tom to compete as well.

Bud began winning championships right from the start, likely due to his natural abilities, Brian said.

Bud Butterfield holds the record for the most Canadian championships in steer wrestling, which is six.

He also won steer decorating and steer wrestling at the Calgary Stampede in 1956, 1959, 1962 and 1963, a record that still stands.

Butterfields' accomplishments span a career that lasted only eight years.

"I don't think anybody is going to be able to touch the achievement that he's had in the timeframe that he achieved them in," Chance Butterfield said.

"He was an all-around great cowboy and an even better human being."

Chance himself has been in rodeo since he was a boy and turned professional in 2007.

His grandfather was a great support not only to him, but other cowboys at every level, who showed promise.

"If you were in the arena and you showed a lot of heart, there was no end to the amount of help that guy would try and give you," Chance said.

He either saw or spoke to his grandfather every day.

"He had the kind of character you don't see any more these days," Chance said. "His word was his bond and if he said he was going to do something, he did it."

His grandfather turned to ranching, operating a feedlot with his brothers following his professional rodeo career.

Bud and Tom were inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

All three brothers are members of the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

A private service is planned for Jan. 26 with a celebration of Bud's life to be held at a later date.

with files from Anna McMillan