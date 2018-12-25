What's open on Christmas Day along B.C.'s South Coast

Yes it's Christmas Day and you've opened all your presents, maybe gone to church, but what now?

The annual holiday is no longer as quiet as it once was with several businesses, restaurants and amenities now having regular hours

On the Lower Mainland, all local ski hills — Grouse Mountain, Cypress Mountain and Mount Seymour — are open for skiing and other snow activities on Tuesday.

Most Shoppers' Drug Mart locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Whitespot's Kingsway locations at Knight Street and at Richmond Centre are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the 16th consecutive year all tips from the two locations will go to local charities.

Vancouver

The Vancouver Aquarium is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are looking to go skating in Vancouver, Robson Square Ice Rink is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m while Trout Lake Rink is open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Hillcrest rink is open 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Kerrisdale Cyclone Taylor Arena is open from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trout Lake Community Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Carnegie Community Centre, Evelyne Saller Community Centre and Gathering Place are also open Christmas Day to provide services for Vancouver's vulnerable population.

Fitness centres at Hillcrest, Kitsilano, Trout Lake and the West End are open.

Meanwhile, the Hillcrest Aquatic Centre is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The centre is often the reason behind several calls to Vancouver's 311 call centre on Christmas Day. Three years ago, 56 of 475 calls the centre received on Christmas Day were about the aquatic centre.

Vancouver's city hall is closed, however, from today until Jan. 2. when it will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

The city's public golf courses are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. however.

Surrey

In Surrey the Winter Ice Palace at Cloverdale Ice Arena is open Christmas Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

However, all other Surrey recreation facilities are closed, as well as libraries, the transfer station, the animal resource centre and city hall.

Victoria

In Victoria, as in most other major municipalities, police, fire, and emergency streets and utility services are on call 24/7.

Meanwhile, city hall, public works and maintenance yards are closed on Christmas Day.

Victoria's Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre is also closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Commonwealth Pool in Saanich is also closed Christmas Day.

Free parking!

Parking in downtown Victoria at on-street meters and at city parkades is free on Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday Dec. 30 and Tuesday Jan. 1.