'This is my passion': 1st Canadian female professional chuckwagon racer debuts in Sask.

Since she was three months old, Amber L'Heureaux was around pony and chariot racing. She watched her mother, father, and grandfather all compete.

"It's kind of in my family," she said. "It's all I know really in life."

Now, L'Heureaux is the first female competitive racer in the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association. She made her debut in in North Battleford on May 31.

Photo by CVM Photopgraphy More

Chuckwagon racing is a heritage sport from when Europeans were settling the west, L'Heureaux said.

"Back in the day, they used to kind of set up makeshift camps and it was kind of a challenge to see who could move camp faster," she said.

It's changed and been refined over the years but still has some traditional aspects, she said. There are two riders in each wagon and they race in a figure eight pattern around the barrels. The track is a half-mile stretch with heats of three or four chariots at a time.

"You are competing against the people not only in your heat but on the whole day racing against the clock," she said.

Photo by Dallas Wylie More

L'Heureaux was born in Edam, Sask. and currently lives in Glaslyn, Sask. Working with horses drew her to the sport and is part of what's kept her in it for so long.

"I've learned a lot about myself as a person working with them," she said. "There's a bond between me and my horses that's unbreakable."

L'Heureaux started racing with ponies at 14 years old and moved up to horses at 16. She's now going professional at age 26. Taking care of the animals is a full time job, she said. She monitors them from about 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day to make sure every horse is happy and healthy.

Photo by Lynsay Nair More

Story continues