'Photoshop Battle' Breaks Out Over Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap-Back At Donald Trump

Lee Moran

First came the meme. Now comes the “Photoshop Battle.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave wags on the internet the perfect viral moment when she clapped at President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. 

A still picture of the clapping soon made it onto Reddit’s “photoshopbattles” thread, where some clever users manipulated the photo in creative ways: 

The comedy continued on Twitter, where people edited a cutout of Pelosi clapping (provided by writer Parker Molloy) to hilarious effect:

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.