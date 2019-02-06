'Photoshop Battle' Breaks Out Over Nancy Pelosi's SOTU Clap-Back At Donald Trump

First came the meme. Now comes the “Photoshop Battle.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave wags on the internet the perfect viral moment when she clapped at President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
A still picture of the clapping soon made it onto Reddit’s “photoshopbattles” thread, where some clever users manipulated the photo in creative ways:
The comedy continued on Twitter, where people edited a cutout of Pelosi clapping (provided by writer Parker Molloy) to hilarious effect:
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 6, 2019
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 6, 2019
You rock, Parker pic.twitter.com/LhdGKv4bJq
— K-A-I-T-L-Y-& (@DonaldsNeckVag) February 6, 2019
this one seemed obvious pic.twitter.com/JwVUNv69Ws
— taco (@recursivetaco) February 6, 2019
— Rob Cinos (@RobCinos) February 6, 2019
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019
— Scotty K (@pwsoldier) February 6, 2019
— Jules (@julietguilbert) February 6, 2019
This is too much fun. One more. Happy Holidays from Donnie & Melania. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/94w4WJW0tI
— Matt M. McKnight (@mattmillsphoto) February 6, 2019
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 6, 2019
— Dahna Goldstein (@dahnag) February 6, 2019
— Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) February 6, 2019
— ᴡʜʏ ɪs ASHLEY LYNCH ᴏɴ ᴍʏ ᴛʟ (@ashleylynch) February 6, 2019
— Tee Dubs (@TwittenItBeNice) February 6, 2019
— Jamie Harvey (@Sirjamieharvey) February 6, 2019
Thank you, Parker pic.twitter.com/GPdi6pAfcb
— K-A-I-T-L-Y-& (@DonaldsNeckVag) February 6, 2019
— Dan Speerin (@danspeerin) February 6, 2019
Nancy's clap was so powerful, it faked the moon landing. pic.twitter.com/oRj7llTvdZ
— Abbey Simmons (@abbey_simmons) February 6, 2019
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 6, 2019
MAGA rally in Billings, MT w/ Plaid Shirt Guy pic.twitter.com/bLPkiTuc4h
— Matt M. McKnight (@mattmillsphoto) February 6, 2019
One more pic.twitter.com/ZCELXOpCOS
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) February 6, 2019
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.