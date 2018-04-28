'Playing for the Humboldt Broncos': Nipawin Hawks down Steinbach Pistons in Game 1

While most Manitoba hockey fans had their eyes glued to the Jets-Predators second-round playoff series debut Friday night, many in Steinbach were more focused on a Canadian Junior Hockey League tournament.

The arena was packed in the eastern Manitoba city as the Steinbach Pistons took on Saskatchwan's Nipawin Hawks in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series for the Anavet Cup.

The two Junior A teams battled it out with the Hawks coming out on top 4-3.

The Humboldt Broncos were travelling to play the Hawks when their charter bus and a semi-trailer collided on April 6, injuring 13 and killing 16.

Steinbach fan Karen Smith didn't mind that her team lost Friday night.

"I have a feeling the Nipawin Hawks are playing for the Humboldt Broncos, for all the people they lost and for all the people struggling to get back to normal. It's incredible to come and be able to watch Nipawin play," she said.

Game 2 of the series for the Anavet Cup takes place Saturday night at 7:30 in Steinbach.