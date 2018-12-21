Here's who plays Batman in Titans season 1 finale on DC Universe

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains spoilers for the first season of DC's Titans.

DC's Titans TV series has revealed who will be playing Batman ahead of the season one finale.

Previously Batman has only been seen from behind in the finale trailer, but now fans are able to put a face (or two) to the Caped Crusader.

Stuntman Alain Moussi revealed on his Instagram account that he'll be behind the mask during the season finale – but he won't be alone. Moussi will be sharing the role with his "brother from another mother", fellow stuntman Maxim Savarias.

The season one finale will feature the first showdown between Robin and his former mentor.

Titled 'Dick Grayson', the episode sees Robin (Brenton Thwaites) approached by an injured Jason Todd (Curran Walters) and warned that Batman has gone off the rails in Gotham City since the murder of Commissioner Gordon.

Batman has been hunting down and killing his enemies – including The Joker – as proof that he'd broken his oath to never sink to the depths of the criminals he'd hunted.

Intent on taking Batman down once and for all, Robin will lead the Titans into Gotham City for an epic showdown between mentor and protégé.

But the reveal that Batman will be played by two stuntmen in the finale will leave fans wondering how much of the Caped Crusader they'll really be getting as the season ends.

Titans has already been renewed by the DC Universe streaming service for a second season, so there's plenty more to come from Robin and the rest of the gang.

Titans' season one finale premieres on the DC Universe streaming service tonight (December 21), with more episodes on the way. The series comes to Netflix in the UK on Friday, January 11.

