'Roblox' Battle Arena Event 2018: How to Get Backpack, Playing Cards, Unicorn Mace and More

Roblox Battle Arena 2018 Event is here! Find out how to unlock every prize including the Solo Backpack, Battle Crown, Unicorn Mace and more!

Roblox’s Battle Arena 2018 Event kicked off May 15 and will run through May 29. In celebration of the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Movie debuting May 25, Roblox’s latest sponsored event features Star Wars-themed gear and prizes. Below we’ve put together everything you need to know about the event, along with guides for how to unlock all the rewards and gear during the challenge. Enjoy!

Roblox Battle Arena Event 2018 Guide: How It Works

The Roblox Battle Arena event takes place in three different Roblox games, where players will complete specific missions in order to unlock prizes. There are six different in-game prizes players can win, along with the Millennial Falcon Grand Prize which will be awarded to players who complete all the challenges by the end of the event. Players will receive all awards as soon as they complete the related challenges with the exception of the Grand Prize, which will be awarded on June 1.

Prizes and Gear

Here are the prizes you can win during the Battle Arena Event:

Solo Branded Backpack

Sabacc Playing Cards

Solo Chewie Shirt

Battle Crown

Battle Backpack

The Unicorn Mace

In addition to these prizes, players can also unlock three pieces of free gear related to the event. They are as follows:

Roblox Battle Arena Prize Guide: How To Unlock Every Item In The Event

There are three games where the Roblox Battle Arena Event takes place. Each game has two specific missions to complete inside of them in order to unlock corresponding prizes. They are as follows: Ultimate Boxing , Elemental Battlegrounds and Giant Survival 2!

Below you can find step by step instructions for unlocking all the prizes in each game and winning the Millennial Falcon grand prize.

Solo Branded Backpack - How To Get It (Elemental Battlefield)

Go to the Elemental Battlefield game and play in “Survival” mode

The goal is to beat the Boss -- mainly found at stage 20, though some have found it earlier.

To Pass a stage you need to kill all the monsters before the time runs out. If you fail, you’ll have to return to Stage 0 and start again.

Once you have fought the Boss, the backpack will show up in your inventory.





Battle Crown - How To Get It (Elemental Battlefield)

Start playing in the Elemental Battlefield game. Once in, you need to look for a person called “The Master of Sound.” Talk to him to begin the quest. He will offer to train you in the ways of vibration which involves completing three quests. Accept to begin. Quest 1: Kill 5 Players - once you do this go back to the Master for your next quest. Quest 2: Defeat 50 enemies/monsters in survival mode . Return to the master to get the final quest Quest 3: Find 3 Mythical Scrolls on the maps Scroll 1: Fire Map. Scroll is inside the mountain. Scroll 2: Water Map. Scroll is near a fountain in the mountain. Scroll 3: Light Map. Scroll is somewhere near the little village. Take the scrolls back to the master to finish and unlock the Battle Crown.







Sabacc Playing Cards - How To Get Them (Giant Survival 2)

To get the Sabacc Playing Cards you will need to log into Giant Survival 2 and play in Destruction Race Mode.

To unlock the reward you have to do one of two things: kill the giant before it destroys 50% of the map or be the last man standing in a PvP match.





Battle Backpack - How To Get It (Giant Survival 2)

Sometimes when you enter the Giant Survival 2 game it will spawn a different game mode called “Last One Standing.” When this game mode spawns you have to be the last person left alive in the PvP battle to gain the Battle Backpack.





Solo Chewie Shirt - How To Get It (Ultimate Boxing)

To unlock this item, you’ll need to complete 5 achievements in the Ultimate Boxing game. You can take a look at the Achievements on the game page or we have also listed them below. Once you have completed five, you will unlock the Achiever badge along with the Solo Chewie Shirt.

Achievements

Wombo Combo - Get a kill streak of 7

- Get a kill streak of 7 True Champ - Win 5 tournaments

- Win 5 tournaments One Box Above All - Win a 50 player tournament

- Win a 50 player tournament The Senate - Play a round of King of the Sea with 4 players where no one gets to the center

- Play a round of King of the Sea with 4 players where no one gets to the center The Collector - Collect 3 flags in a round of Capture the Flag

- Collect 3 flags in a round of Capture the Flag Dynasty - End a round of King of the Sea being the King for 1 minute

- End a round of King of the Sea being the King for 1 minute Peaceful Victory - Become the MVP with 0 KOs

The Unicorn Mace - How To Get It (Ultimate Boxing)

Go over to the “Play” sign and select the King of the Sea game mode.

Once the game begins, the goal is to get inside the inner ring for half of the game by yourself.

To stay in the circle alone, you’ll have to attack any other players inside or who try to come in while you are there.





