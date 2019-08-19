'RuPaul's Drag Race' Returns With Back-to-Back Competitions: Season 12 and 'All Stars' Season 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series confirmed that it’ll be back with two new seasons of competition -- season 12 of the main series and season five of All Stars. Like the 11 seasons before, the upcoming 12th will continue the tradition of finding “America’s Next Drag Superstar” while All Stars sees the return of franchise favorite’s vying for a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Previously, Drag Race season 11 saw the return of season 10 breakout contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo while Yvie Oddly beat out Brooke Lynn Hytes to take the crown. Meanwhile, season four of All Stars once again flipped the script and named two winners: Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck.

Longtime judge Michelle Visage promises that the show will remain fresh, even as VH1 cranks out more seasons of Drag Race faster than before. The new crop of talent each season, she says, always ups and changes the game.

"The girls are starting younger, so they grew up watching Drag Race instead of going to the clubs and paying their dues," she tells ET. "We will have some of that old school style, but the new girls are different... they haven't quite gotten their footing. They look great, but they have not been out theere performing. So, everything is different. Everything is a trade-off. Everything is always going to be fresh, because the talent is fresh."

The renewal news comes after the VH1 franchise was nominated for a record 14 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for host and judge RuPaul.

"I will tell you this -- it's going to sounds like such pageant bull poop right now, but it's the honest truth: you all hear people over the years saying, the nomination is the honor," Visage says. "In this world of TV, when you think about it, we are an over-contented society right now. So, with all of the people they could chose to give the nominations to, the fact that we have 14? I swear to you, it really is an honor just to be nominated."



"If we get the win, obviously that is amazing," she adds. "But if not, we are in great company, and it has been such an incredible season to have 14 nominations. My hair people, my makeup people, my stylist -- these are my friends -- and to see them be nominated and, of course, my best friend as host and executive producer, all the people at [production company World of Wonder], it's an honor, and I don't know what is going to happen, but we are so grateful for it."

In 2018, the long-running series was nominated for 12 Emmys, taking home the top two prizes for program and host. Drag Race’s win for Outstanding Competition Program broke a three-year winning streak for The Voice and marked the first time that Amazing Race or The Voice didn’t win the category.

