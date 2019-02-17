'You can see the light in their eyes': Yukon parents praise skating program

Dozens of excited young figure skaters took to the ice in Whitehorse for two productions of The Wizard of Oz on Saturday.

While the show was a hit with the crowd, parents of the skaters say the impact on their children is significant both in the short and long term.

Nicole Nielsen, mother of 10-year-old Eva, said her daughter has two practices a week at the Canada Games Centre.

"Then any day that looks like it's possible to be outside, she's asking to go down to the rink to practice her routine," said Nielsen.

Nielsen said her daughter has never wanted to be at an event where she may become the centre of attention. She doubted Eva would participate in Saturday's shows staged by the Arctic Edge Skating Club.

But after a chat with the coach, Eva overcame that fear, said Nielsen.

"She is an incredibly brave girl."

Other parents are equally proud and impressed.

"They've been talking about it each night and especially for the last couple of nights," said Chris Dixon about his two young children, Kit and Aura.

Dixon said the children have been singing the songs to each other in the mornings, in preparation for the big show.

Jason Steele has two young daughters in the show, Blake and Rylan.

He predicted Saturday that he may have to hold back some tears when his daughters come out onto the ice.

"They're calling both the grandparents to tell them to fly up here to come watch them," Steele said. "You can just see the light in their eyes."

Jacqueline Moore and Lila Nickel are mothers of two teenagers in the show.

Nickel said she's impressed how her daughter Jamie and the other skaters are supportive of each other.

"They learned how to cheer for each other and they learned how to support each other," said Nickel. "That kind of chokes me up. It's very sweet."

