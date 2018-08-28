'SNL' Asks: 'Who Should Host?' You Won't Believe Samantha Bee's Answer.

“Saturday Night Live” turned to Twitter on Monday to ask one question: “Who should host ‘SNL’?”
Virtually nothing has been announced so far about Season 44 of the late-night sketch comedy show, but that hasn’t stopped speculation:
Who should be #SNLhost?— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 27, 2018
Let us know in the replies ️ pic.twitter.com/xkObJhBWWd
Fans quickly responded to the question, with more than 21,000 replies by late Monday night. One of the suggestions, from comedian Samantha Bee, drew plenty of attention, with more than 1,250 Likes.
Ooo! Ooo! Robert Mueller! Did we do it right?! https://t.co/8sfWRIXbqi— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 27, 2018
Check out the tweets below to see some of the other suggestions:
How about @awkwafina or @ConstanceWu? Or both! #SNLhostpic.twitter.com/9w7WA126gz— Nicole Neroulias (@BeliefBeat) August 28, 2018
@Harry_Stylespic.twitter.com/staANrwvZ1— Susie (@SistaSusie28) August 28, 2018
We’d love to see @Camila_Cabello host! #SNLHostpic.twitter.com/RIg2D9vR35— Camila Updater (@CCUpdater) August 28, 2018
@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow@RandyRainbow He can Host and be the Musical Guest #WinWin— MagicMark (@MagicMark9) August 28, 2018
Pick one or some or all. pic.twitter.com/ZkCWn4wP8R— AsianSocialNetwork (@AsianSocialNet) August 28, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.