'SNL' Asks: 'Who Should Host?' You Won't Believe Samantha Bee's Answer.

“Saturday Night Live” turned to Twitter on Monday to ask one question: “Who should host ‘SNL’?”

Virtually nothing has been announced so far about Season 44 of the late-night sketch comedy show, but that hasn’t stopped speculation:

Who should be #SNLhost?



Let us know in the replies ️ pic.twitter.com/xkObJhBWWd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 27, 2018

Fans quickly responded to the question, with more than 21,000 replies by late Monday night. One of the suggestions, from comedian Samantha Bee, drew plenty of attention, with more than 1,250 Likes.

Ooo! Ooo! Robert Mueller! Did we do it right?! https://t.co/8sfWRIXbqi — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) August 27, 2018

Check out the tweets below to see some of the other suggestions:

Pick one or some or all. pic.twitter.com/ZkCWn4wP8R — AsianSocialNetwork (@AsianSocialNet) August 28, 2018