'It will make your soul smile': Miramichi students bond with Special Olympians

Grade 12 student Maggie Jardine thought Ann O'Neill MacDonnell's leadership class sounded like "an amazing opportunity," but the Miramichi Valley High School teen had no idea it would completely change her outlook on life.

The class, offered by the English teacher known simply as, "Miss Mac," charged 17 students with helping to plan and organize the Special Olympics NB Winter Games, which open Thursday evening in Miramichi.

Since September, Jardine and her classmates have become certified Special Olympics coaches, volunteer score keepers at Sunday night bowling practices, photographers, graphic designers and new friends.

For Jardine, the best part has been getting to know the 41 athletes in her community who will be competing.

"They are the definition of genuine and down to earth," Jardine wrote in a class essay.

"These athletes accept every person in their life without judgement."

Going to bowling on Sunday is the highlight of my weekend. They're always so happy to see me and I'm just as happy to see them. - Grade 12 student Maggie Jardine

Floor hockey defenceman and 10-pin bowler Michael Clark describes Jardine and her classmate Kale Power as his "best friends in the whole wide world."

"Maggie and Kale, they are the best students the school has got and I have got to know them, I have got to be their best friend."

For Jardine, the bond she has made with the athletes, including Clark, has been an unexpected reward.

"Going to bowling on Sunday is the highlight of my weekend," she said. "They're always so happy to see me and I'm just as happy to see them.

"By being exposed to their open-heartedness, it has opened my own heart and made my face, heart and soul smile."

Class has become a team

Special Olympics is a worldwide movement offering people with intellectual disabilities a chance to compete on the provincial, national and world stage.

When O'Neill MacDonnell found out last year that the Special Olympics NB Winter Games would be taking place this month in Miramichi, she knew immediately that she wanted to get her students involved.

"I've just always been connected to community," she said as she explained why she volunteers. "It's just something I grew up with … to me that's what you do if you want to be part of the world."

