'Spare it up!': Sask. team feeds off energy at Regina's national bowling championship

Hands cupped to their mouth in nervousness, or up in the air as they chanted and cheered, fans came out in full force to watch youth bowlers compete for national titles this weekend in Regina.

Some sported the colours of their team, face tattoos and pom-poms, as bowling lanes across the city hosted Youth Bowl Canada National Championships for five-pin bowling.

Playing in the senior division was the team of Grace Larson, 17, and Laci Glennie, 16, who came out with their coach and a dozen supporters from Carnduff, Sask., about 280 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Both agreed they fed off the energy of their family and friends behind them.

"I like the team play, I like how everyone`s always together, and always picking each other up," said Larson. "We're always together as a team, and it's really fun."

The duo qualified after competing in house, zone and provincials, leading up to the May 5 to 7 nationals event.

On their last game of Saturday, Larson and Glennie took on the Quebec team, a close match that saw Saskatchewan leading by only a few points going into the tenth and final frame.

The crowd noise hit a fever pitch as the two teams traded strikes, but by the end, Saskatchewan had eked out the win, 433 to 421.

"Friggin awesome," an ecstatic fan tells Larson. "You made my day."

No matter what would happen in the Monday playoffs, both Larson and Glennie agreed the win was a sweet success.

"It's nerve-wracking but I enjoy it, because it really gets your energy going and it kind of excites me," said Glennie with a chuckle, of bowling in high-pressure situations.

Monday will see the team play four more games, which will be followed by the playoffs and finals for the national titles.