Stranger Things Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

We're still processing the season two finale of Stranger Things. Sure, things ended on—spoiler warning—a positive note at the Snow Ball, but we have a feeling the crew isn't finished with the mysteries of the Upside Down just yet. (Um, remember that haunting last shot of the Mind Flayer?) And then there are the blossoming romances: Eleven and Mike! Max and Lucas! Puppy love has honestly never looked cuter. There's also Nancy's love triangle with Jonathan and Steve to think about, not to mention the adorable, and unexpected, friendship between Dustin and Steve. Plus, what the hell is going to happen between Joyce and Sheriff Hopper? It's only a matter of time before they get together, right?

Like we said, there's a lot to think about—and it looks like our questions will be answered sooner rather than later. Netflix confirmed in December 2017 that a third season of Stranger Things is officially happening. The streaming platform posted a poll on its Twitter page asking if another season of the show should happen, and shortly after we received an answer: "FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts—season three is officially happening." See the tweet for yourself, below:

Excited? So are we. Granted, season three is in development, but here's what we know so far (some spoilers from seasons one and two ahead):

1. Writers are still bouncing around ideas. At the time of the second-season premiere in late October, cocreator Matt Duffer revealed the third season had been in the writers' room for only about two days. In other words, even the showrunners don't know much about the plot right now.

2. Season three will start off with a "clean slate." That's what the Duffer brothers told The Hollywood Reporter. And this makes sense: Remember, the Upside Down has been closed, so that danger isn't looming over them anymore. Of course, there's the issue of that pesky Mind Flayer hovering over the school, which is certainly going to cause some trouble. "[The Mind Flayer is still out there]," Ross Duffer also told THR. "They've shut the door on the Mind Flayer, but not only is it still there in the Upside Down, it's very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven."

3. There are more like Eleven and Eight. We were introduced to Kali, another child experimented on at the Hawkins Lab, this season on Stranger Things. Her nickname is Eight, like Jane's is Eleven, and the Duffer brothers told E! there are more siblings out there who we don't know about. "I think we've clearly implied there are other numbers, and I can't imagine that the world will only ever know Eleven and Eight," Matt Duffer said.

4. There's no more Hawkins Lab. It's closed up shop for good, according to this article from Collider.

5. Expect to see more of Erica, Lucas' iconic little sister. "We were able to integrate more of her in [season two], but not as much you want because the story [was] already going. ‘We got to use more Erica’—that was one of the first things we said in the writers room [for three],” Ross told Yahoo.

6. Max and Eleven won't be enemies. Why the showrunners decided to make these two young girls hate each other in season two is a mystery. However, Ross contends they won't be adversaries for long. "They won’t be enemies," he told HelloGiggles. "They won’t be enemies forever. We’re excited [to] spend more time with Max and develop her in a way…we’re sort of scratching the surface on this season of what I think she’s capable of.”

7. There will be another time jump. The Duffer brothers confirmed this to THR as well, but how many years or months exactly is still unknown. Our money's on exactly one year, just like season two.

8. You'll see a new side of Karen Wheeler. One of the funniest scenes of season two involved a flirtatious moment between Mike and Nancy's mom and bad boy Billy. Turns out, that's not a onetime thing. "You will see that side of her explored," executive producer Shawn Levy told us. "We have much more story for Karen that is linked to her discontent and her dissatisfied sexuality. In the end, there wasn’t room [in season two] to service all the ideas. Some ideas got punted to next season and maybe beyond, but we’re not done with Karen Wheeler and her failing marriage.”