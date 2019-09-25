'Survivor' Legends Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine on 'Island of the Idols' (Exclusive)

They have a combined three wins and over 200 days of Survivor under their belts, but this time, "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine aren't playing for the $1 million. Instead, the legends return to the game this season to offer their wisdom and coaching to a new crop of castaways onIsland of the Idols.

Season 39 of the CBS reality competition series will see 20 new players hit the beach in hopes of becoming the next Sole Survivor, and if they're lucky enough, they'll get some help from the Survivor greats. Only those who discover the Island of the Idols will come face-to-face with Rob and Sandra, who are out there surviving -- just not playing.

How does it all work? ET spoke with Rob and Sandra separately over the phone last week. Here's what they said about the season (and rumors they'll be back in action for an all-winners season 40).

ET: What brought you back for Survivor this time around?

Boston Rob Mariano: You know, I was pretty much done with Survivor. I told Jeff [Probst] I was content with my place and all the times I've done it and everything, and that it would take something unique to get me to come back. He presented the idea of coming back as a mentor to give back and show the kids how to do it and what we have to offer. He pitched this idea of Island of the Idols to me. At the time, I didn't know anything about the statues either, and I still said yes. (Laughs)

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Jeff asked me, and it was that simple. I said yes, and he said, "You'll be out there with Boston Rob, and I was like, 'Definitely yes.'" And that was it. I tell anyone, anytime Jeff calls me, I never say no. ...It was perfect because he says, "There's not going to be a crazy twist where you guys are going to go into the game and go in for the million dollars. You're just there as mentors, what Cochran did on Game Changers," which I was on that season. And it felt easy. I was like, "Oh, I can do that. Boston Rob? Icing on the cake!"

I actually was glad it was Boston Rob. I don't know that I would have said no had it been anybody other than him. I would have maybe had to think twice if it was someone I knew I didn't get along with.... the fact that it was Boston Rob, I was like, "Oh definitely."

Describe this season for the fans. How exactly do you influence the game?

Rob: Well, Sandra and I are out there together. Between the two of us, we've played over 200 days... we both won the game, we've lost the game, we know all aspects of the game. So, we're living alone on our own island out there. We're actually surviving and catching our own fish and building our own shelter and doing it. The premise behind that is if we're going to talk the talk, we've gotta be able to walk the walk.

Every few days by certain means, different people will come to our island. When they come to the Island of the Idols, and they get a lesson on certain aspects of gameplay. Early on the season, it might be something simple like how to make a fire or how to work on your shelter. Later on, it gets a little more complex, given the social dynamics of the tribes and whether somebody's telling the truth or not, and how to maintain your alliances. And at some point during their visit, they have an opportunity to test what they learned, where essentially they'll have to risk something in order to gain something.

Sandra: I wouldn't say that we influence the game, because a lot of times, they just come and we don't know who's coming. But we already know what we're going to lay out for them, what lesson they're going to learn. ...But when they come, we want to get to know them, so we sit down, we ask them about their Survivor journey, if they were fans, how did they end up on Survivor, what do they think of their tribe, how have the first couple of days gone, and then it's a natural conversation. So when you say "influence the game," we listen to what they're going through, and the further along they are in the game, the more drama they're going through. And that's easier. And we've all dealt with our own drama every time we've played, both Rob and I, maybe not the same identical situation, but something close to it that we can give them a little bit of advice on. But at the end of the day, it's up to them to do whatever they decide is best for their game. We can't play their game for them.

Story continues