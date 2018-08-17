Can't seal the deal in either game

Srf of Invictus Gaming: Srf had two amazing starts but couldn't take over either game of a 0-2 loss to OG in the group stages of the International 2018. He finished with an overall KDA of 19/9/21.



Srf got off to an amazing start on Axe in Game 1, but it wasn't enough to carry iG through the late game. Despite getting a four-minute Vanguard and 10-minute Blink Dagger, Axe just can't do enough on his own to a coordinated team. Srf finished with a 6/3/4 KDA. In Game 2 Srf had another great early and mid-game, this time as Weaver. He was poised to carry the game along with his other cores, but a series of disastrous fights gave OG a way back into the game via a farmed Phantom Lancer. Srf's Maelstrom wasn't enough for him to deal with the illusions, and he finished with a 13/6/17 KDA.



