From 'Tears' to Cheers: UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Opens Up About Finding 'Joy' Again in the Sport

Nearly six years ago, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi was riding high as the all-around champion at the 2013 American Cup. But shortly after, Ohashi underwent shoulder surgery, leaving her competitive future in the sport in jeopardy — which, she tells PEOPLE, felt like a relief.

“I was literally told that I might not ever do gymnastics again, which kind of felt like a weight being lifted off my shoulders at the time,” Ohashi, now 21, admits.

The University of California Los Angeles senior made waves on the internet last week when footage of her perfect 10-scoring floor routine went viral. Ohashi’s routine featured impressive passes and flips and was soundtracked by upbeat music like Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” The Jackson 5’s “ABC” and several of Michael Jackson’s other hits, such as “The Way You Make Me Feel.”

Her high score helped contribute to the Bruins’ overall total of 197.00 at the Under Armour Collegiate Challenge, which earned them first place.

The routine is “extremely difficult,” says Valorie Kondos Field, the celebrated longtime coach of the women’s gymnastics team at UCLA, adding, “There’s not another gymnast in this country besides Simone Biles that could do her passes.”

“The whole routine is so hard and her dance is hard and intricate, and I think that’s one of the things that subconsciously people clue into — just how difficult the whole routine is and that she is having so much fun and brings so much joy to it,” continues Kondos Field, 59.

Finding joy in gymnastics has been a long road for Ohashi, who started the sport at age 3 while growing up in Seattle.

“My mom was a high school gymnast,” she explains. “I don’t even know if I knew what I was doing, but I was constantly back at the house setting up the mini trampoline by the couch.

By age 9, Ohashi’s dominance in the sport was clear — with the young gymnast leaving behind her dad and two of her brothers to train in Missouri at the Great American Gymnastics Experience.

“And that’s kind of when gymnastics got more serious,” she says, noting how her mom and one of her brothers moved with her. “Like I’m going for it. You know, moving across the country to Missouri and then to Texas three years after that, when I had made the national team.”

Ohashi competed with USA Gymnastics’ junior national team for four years, the Washington Post reported, but missed the age eligibility for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Her training was intense, she recounts: “So I eventually went to homeschooling [in the] seventh grade. I was in the gym seven hours a day, six times a week, and Sunday was my day of rest. So there wasn’t a lot of time that I had to myself, and obviously that kind of ruined the joy of the sport.”

Ohashi says during that time she realized that the level of intensity required for elite gymnastics was not making her happy. As for the wear and tear on her body, it all came to a head at the 2013 American Cup.

“I had been going through a really bad injury during that time … and I was in a lot of pain throughout that week,” Ohashi recalls. “I was trying to take minimal tries, but it got to a point where I couldn’t even touch my back even a little bit without cringing in pain. And at the same time my shoulder was bothering me and I landed short on something, so my ankle was like a little bit sore.”

In her international debut as a senior, a then-15-year-old Ohashi won the all-around title at the competition with a score of 59.199, which included impressive showings on the floor, vault and uneven bars.

Katelyn Ohashi competing at the 2013 American Cup

