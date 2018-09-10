'Unfinished business': Maritime riders prepare for World Equestrian Games in U.S.

A 55-year-old Moncton woman is about to take the reins and conquer a lifelong dream this week. Jill Irving, along with her horse Degas 12 — a 17-year-old gelding — will attend The World Equestrian Games in North Carolina on Tuesday — the largest equestrian event in the world. "It doesn't feel real and I'm not nervous yet I'm just super excited and I can't wait to go," said Irving. The local athlete grew up competing in dressage — a highly skilled form of competitive riding. But when she got married and had kids, she took some time off from the sport. Once her kids got older and she was no longer helping them with their equestrian events, she went back to the sport she loved. "I felt like I had unfinished business in this sport," said Irving, who hopes to finish in the top 30 after the first day of competition on Wednesday. The event happens every four years and the Atlantic provinces will be well-represented, with half the dressage teams coming from the East Coast. Irving, who grew up in Ontario but has lived in Moncton for 30 years, is looking forward to representing New Brunswick at this year's big event. "I always tell everyone in New Brunswick, 'I'm running for you guys when I'm out there,'" she said. "I get goose bumps thinking about it." East Coast teammates Irving's teammate, Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu of New Glasgow, N.S., is the top ranked rider in dressage in Canada, and is ranked 38th worldwide. "It's an honour for me to get to be here," said Fraser-Beaulieu, who will be riding All In, a 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood. "I had a great season this year so I feel pretty confident going into the games." Although Fraser-Beaulieu has competed at international competitions like the 2015 Pan-Am Games in Toronto, this is her first time at the World Equestrian Games. 'It gives the grass-roots kids something to dream about.' - Jill Irving, athlete "My personal goal is to have a personal best," said Fraser-Beaulieu. "I just want to go in there, have a very clean ride, and present Canada as best I can." Fraser-Beaulieu and Irving are teammates, but they're also close friends. Irving hopes they can inspire young people in the sport. "I think it's just great for the sport and it gives the grass-roots kids something to dream about," said Irving. Hurricane watch But it's not just horses making an appearance at the games. Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the U.S. East Coast by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Florence could make landfall by Friday in the southeast U.S. and that residents from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic need to get ready. Forecasters predicted it would become a dangerous Category 4 storm before a possible landfall Friday. But Fraser-Beaulieu is trying to stay focused on her competition. "We do most of our competing in Florida, and sometimes the weather can be a little bit unpredictable with the rain," said Fraser-Beaulieu. "I'm not really thinking about it too much right now. I'm just kind of hoping for the best." 'All hands on deck' Jordan Laughlin of Fredericton is also at the games, as a groom for Jill Irving and her horse. She's been spending time preparing for the weather. "We're just making sure we have extra battery packs, and we have extra water, and everything that might flood is going to be sandbagged," said Laughlin. "We're kind of all hands on deck."