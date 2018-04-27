'Varsity Blues' Reunion Shows The Ol' Team Spirit

They didn’t fumble this reunion selfie.

“Varsity Blues” costars Amy Smart and Ali Larter teamed up for a fun snap posted Wednesday, many seasons after their 1999 football flick came out.

Larter captioned the photo with a touching remark on enduring friendship.

Fans of the film will recall that Smart played Jules, the spirited girlfriend of James Van Der Beek’s quarterback “Mox” in the coach-vs.-QB high school football drama.

But Larter had the scene-stealing turn as Darcy the cheerleader, who tried to seduce Mox wearing nothing but whipped cream and cherries.

Smart, 42, has appeared recently on “MacGyver” as a CIA operative, and “Heroes” actress Larter, 42, played a TV detective in a 2017 installment of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” according to IMDB.

There has been talk of a “Varsity Blues” sequel, so if that homecoming happens, we’ll be cheering it on.

Ali Larter (top) and Amy Smart with James Van Der Beek castmates in 1999's "Varsity Blues." (Getty Images via Getty Images)