'The View' co-host Abby Huntsman seeing talent coach: 'She's been a snooze'

The newest co-host of "The View" is reportedly a work and progress when it comes to her connection with the show's loyal audience.

Abby Huntsman, who left "Fox & Friends" in August to join the ABC talk show, has reportedly been seeing a talent coach in recent months "because she's not researching well with viewers."

"She's been a snooze, and the network knows they made a big mistake hiring her without a chemistry test and based on her name," a source told Page Six of Huntsman, whose father is Jon Huntsman Jr., the current ambassador to Russia. He was previously the ambassador to China and the governor of Utah.

Though her reported work with a talent coach is helping Huntsman, insiders are already speculating about her future on "The View."

"She's starting to come alive. They have a coach working with her new because she's not researching well with viewers," an insider said. "She hasn't been there half a season, and people are already placing bets that they're going to oust her."

Other sources contend to the outlet that not only does "everyone" like her at the show, but seeing a talent coach is no indication that she's on uneasy ground with the network -- it's actually quite common.

"There's no research that's been done at this point. She's been on the show for five minutes, and meeting with a talent coach is par for the course," another source said. "Each of the co-hosts have met with the coach at various times repeatedly. It's just normal practice. It's not a big deal."

"She has a long history with ABC," another insider added. "She's been part of the family. It's always hard at the table at the beginning, but everyone likes her. 'The View' has a good team over there."

Huntsman co-hosts the talk show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and fellow conservative voice, Meghan McCain.

"We love Abby and we're so happy with her at the table," an ABC exec told Page Six. "She's smart and she's got a great perspective."