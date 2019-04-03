Here's How to Watch WrestleMania 35 This Weekend

Want to watch your favorite WWE stars in the ring but won’t make it to New Jersey this weekend? Never fear — all the fun and craziness of WrestleMania 35 is easily accessible from your couch.

Here’s how to tune in for the big event this weekend, what matches you can expect to watch — including the first-ever women’s match main event — and who will be there.

When is WrestleMania?

Sunday, April 7th. The main match card event starts at 7 P.M. EST.

What matches will be featured?

The main match — WWE Raw women’s championship — will see Ronda Rousey face off against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

The other match cards are as follows:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Triple H vs. Batista

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. The IIconics

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Andre the Giant memorial battle royal

WrestleMania women’s battle royal

How can I watch?

For those without tickets to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the entire event can be viewed at home. WWE Network subscribers can watch or stream live for free. Don’t worry if you don’t have the network yet — new subscribers get a month free, before the programming shifts to $9.99 a month.

Viewers can also tune in to the kickoff special around 5 P.M. EST on the WWE’s YouTube channel.

Who else will be there?

In addition to the main matches, fans will also get to see Alexa Bliss as host.

Other special additions? Musical performances by Elias, Joan Jett and Yolanda Adams.