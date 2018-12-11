'Why am I doing this?': Edmonton paramedic runs gruelling 24-hour obstacle course race

Stephanie Graham had to spear-throw, lift sandbags, climb a mountain and swing through monkey bars to reach the finish line of the Spartan Ultra World Championship in Iceland.

Graham won a gold medal in the women's 25-29 age bracket for racing a 50-kilometre stretch in the 24-hour race obstacle race.

"I never want to see a sandbag, or a bucket filled with dirt, again," she told CBC's Radio Active over Skype, on Monday.

The race on the south end of the Nordic island wrapped up on Sunday.

Graham ran it mostly in darkness, with only four hours of daylight available at this of year.

The sun set after her first loop in the race and her headlamp lit most of the way.

Graham said it clouds blocked out the stars and moonlight.

"It's kind of depressing being in total darkness like that," said Graham.

"I would say it's the hardest thing I've ever done," she added.

To qualify for the event, she ran another smaller spartan ultra race.

"Usually during [a] race I'm like 'why am I doing this?'" she said. "But then at the end I think 'I want to do that again, but I want to do better next time.'"

Graham said that point of doubt came in the first loop of the race, which was 10 km with 25 obstacles.

"It was a bit of an emotional roller coaster in the very beginning of the race," she said. "I knew I had to go for 24 hours and the first lap makes you realize just how brutal it really is and then you realize that you have to do that over and over again until the end."

Each time she missed an obstacle she also has to do a round of burpees. Graham said she ended up doing a total of 555 by the end of the race.

"They were so horrible I think I turned off that memory," she said.

Graham said after everything, she'd still like to run the race again.

She plans to make a better qualifying next year so she can join an elite division and "run against the best of the best and see how I stand against them."