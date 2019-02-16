Here's Who Won 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4'

Which queen was inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame: Monet x Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls or Trinity the Tuck?

Are you gooped?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 came to an end on Friday, and following the eliminations of Jasmine Masters, Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Valentine, Manila Luzon and Latrice motherf---ing Royale, not one, but TWO queens have been inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame:

Soak it up, because Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck were both crowned the winners of All Stars 4!

NYC's resident sponge queen was "black in the house, bitch" after finishing sixth on season 10. Despite starting this season with an off-key performance during the first episode's talent show, Monét proved how far she's come with a pitch-perfect roast of Lady Bunny, Rudemption on the makeover challenge and some absolutely sickening looks on the runway.

As for Trinity, The Body was back in the Werk Room after making it to the season nine finale, and she cemented herself as a front-runner right away. Trinity proved she not only can turn a look, but she also knows where the jokes are, serving comedy at Club Hive with her spot-on Caitlyn Jenner impression during the Snatch Game of Love -- with a heaping side dish of silicone, of course.

That means Monique Heart are Naomi Smalls are your lovely second and third alternates. This season's coronation also included appearances by past All Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska and Trixie Mattel.

As is customary with Ru Girls, the final four have all dropped singles and accompanying videos:

And because drag doesn't sleep, you won't have to wait long for your next RuPaul's Drag Race fix. Season 11 premieres on a new night: Thursday, Feb. 28 on VH1, with Miley Cyrus assuming guest-judging duties for the season premiere. Gentlemen, start your engines...

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Makes Her Debut as a Guest Judge on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

Watch Drag Superstar Trixie Mattel Interview Katya Zamolodchikova (Exclusive)

Manila Luzon Opens Up About Her 'Drag Race' Journey and the Late Sahara Davenport (Exclusive)

Related Articles: